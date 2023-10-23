UNIZIK Blockchain Conference Sparks Student Insights on Emerging Technologies

Over the weekend, the move to fully explore technology solutions to address key business, governance, and fiscal challenges in Anambra State edged an inch closer to fruition, with the successful hosting of the UNIZIK Blockchain Conference. At the Chike Okoli Centre, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, the venue for the Conference, tech experts, stakeholders, and entrepreneurs converged to discuss the possibilities that abound with blockchain and other emerging technologies.

The UNIZIK Blockchain Lab and the Crypto Bootcamp Community organized the event, in recognition of the significance of Blockchain and have invited tech ecosystem developers, startups, and explorers to educate students on the importance of Blockchain and ICT skills in the fast-growing global community, where virtually everything is dependent on ICT.

With its theme as ‘Opportunities in Blockchain and the Future of Web3’, the Conference sponsored by Yellow Card and CBC, has its ecosystem Partners include Stakeholders in the Blockchain Technology Association of Nigeria, SiBAN, and Digital Nigeria under the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

Anambra State ICT Agency under the leadership of its MD/CEO, Mr Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, CFA is also partnering on the project, in furtherance of the commitment of Mr Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, to continue to enable tech appreciation events and initiatives, to ensure that Anambra State becomes a safe space for tech enthusiasts and startups to emerge and thrive.

In a presentation, the Vice President, for Media and Publicity of SIBAN, Chukwuemeka Ezike, discussed why technology matters in Africa, noting that it has become imperative, as the world sees Africa as a place to harness talents. He further highlighted how technology has transformed career paths worldwide, shifting from traditional to contemporary IT skill careers.

“The new direction that the world is going to is one that is technology-driven. Societies are seeking to simplify complex situations and strengthen their efficiency by leveraging technology.

“This simply implies that the new generation must engage in acquiring sought-after IT skills to stay on top of their game, with the possibility of reaping subsequent benefits.

“That’s the whole idea behind this Conference- to expose the young people, in this case, students, who are at their productive ages, with the ability to innovate and create, to the possibilities that abound with Blockchain,” he said.

A co-founder of UNIZIK Blockchain Lab, John Paul, in a speech, shared the lab’s origin story and the hidden potentials of blockchain and technology in general.

He urged students to take advantage of the free lectures and strive to achieve from them.

The chief sponsor of the event, Yellow Card, a mobile app for trading cryptocurrencies, was represented by their marketing manager, Paolo Abamwa, who presented their app’s purpose and functionality.

At the Conference, various panel sessions were held that allowed startups, web developers, traders, tech enthusiasts, and others to discuss the potential of blockchain, crypto, and IT skills for the new generation.

These discussions revolved around the ways blockchain and crypto have impacted the participants and provided valuable solutions for students and individuals interested in pursuing careers in IT.

The event also included a question and answer session hosted by Yellow Card, where students were rewarded with gifts and a lively dance competition session.

