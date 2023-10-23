Happie Boys are Not Happy – Face possible deportation

Happie Boys, well-known content makers, are reportedly scheduled for release and deportation in the next thirty days from their Cyprus prison.

It will be recalled that a few weeks ago, Kelechi and Johnson were taken into custody on charges of fraud.

Recently, it was disclosed by a friend who had sheltered the pair after they arrived in Cyprus that their deportation back to Nigeria was certain while they were there.

The friend in question disclosed in a hacked chat that they were both arrested for not having student permits since they had fallen behind on their school fees.

In light of the Happie Boys’ reputation for criticizing people on social media, he said, all attempts to secure assistance for them had failed.

This friend in the chat has been the group’s only support system and buddy, despite their less than impeccable track record of calling people out on social media.

Nevertheless, the Happie Boys have encountered criticism in their attempts to get assistance from others, as some people feel that the boys should be held accountable for their deeds. Netizens believe that they are reaping what they have sowed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...