BREAKING: AMLSN Presidency Tussle,  The Twists and Turns – DR. Casmir Ifeanyi asks Court to Set Aside Judgement

In a surprising turn of events, the ongoing leadership dispute within the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN) has taken yet another twist. Dr. Casmir Ifeanyi, one of the respondents in the recent judgement of the National Industrial Court (NICN) 3, Abuja Division, on Monday 23rd October 2023, has approached the court to request the setting aside of the ruling made on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

The judgement in question centered around the 2020 election for the AMLSN presidency, which took place during the Association’s annual scientific Conference/AGM in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State. The election was marred by conflicting interests and attempts to prevent it from proceeding.

However, Dr. Ifeanyi’s motion before the Court argues that the ruling should be nullified based based on jurisdiction, not being in compliance with extant Rules of NICN and the 1999 Constitution (As Amended) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This unexpected development adds a new layer of complexity to the already convoluted situation.

The AMLSN, an organization dedicated to the advancement of medical laboratory science in Nigeria, has been embroiled in this leadership dispute for quite some time. The initial judgement by the National Industrial Court 3 instructed the Board of Trustees (BoT) to immediately install Dr. Uche Odionyenma as the new president. But Dr. Ifeanyi’s legal challenge throws this decision into question.

As the runner-up in the controversial 2020 election, Dr. Ifeanyi believes that the court’s ruling was based on flawed premises based on jurisdiction, not being in compliance with extant Rules of NICN and the 1999 Constitution (As Amended) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Seeking to rectify what he sees as a miscarriage of justice, he is now placing his faith in the Court’s ability to reconsider the judgement and deliver a fair outcome.

As the court considers Dr. Ifeanyi’s motion, the future of the AMLSN hangs in the balance. The ultimate decision will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications for the organization and its members. Medical Laboratory Scientists across Nigeria eagerly await the court’s ruling, hoping for clarity and a resolution to this prolonged and intricate leadership dispute.

