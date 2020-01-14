Two suspected armed robbers gunned down by Police in Anambra

Anambra State Police Command says it has gunned down two suspected members of an armed robbery gang.

The suspects, one Onyebuchi Ngana aka Caesar and one Izuchukwu Okoro were said to have been fatally wounded during a gun duel today with operatives of the State’s Special Anti-Robbery Robbery Squad (SARS).

A statement by the Command made available by its Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed said the command received a distress call that the gang allegedly attacked one Chiegulem Chidera at Aguoye Awka and at gunpoint, snatched his Nissan Xterra Jeep with Registration number Cross River GGJ 402 AA.

It said the SARS operatives had trailed the suspects to Nkwo Agulu who on sighting the police, opened fire after which the Police responded, resulting in the shooting of the two suspects.

According to the statement, “the suspects were taken to the hospital for treatment but were confirmed dead on arrival by a medical doctor. Exhibits recovered from them include the stolen Xterra Jeep, one AK 47 rifle, one pump action gun, six live cartridges, four expended ammunition, five live ammunition of 7.62 my and two AK 47 magazines.”

The Command revealed that the deceased suspects were also among the gang responsible for the abduction of one Engineer Emeka Chiaghana of Nibo on Christmas day of 2019.

“The case is still under investigation and effort is ongoing to locate the whereabout of the abducted victim,” the statement concluded.

