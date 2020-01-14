14 escape death in Anambra as bus rams into Dangote truck

14 persons today survived a major death scare as a commercial bus rammed into a Dangote truck along Ogidi axis of the Onitsha-Awka expressway.

The Dangote truck with registration number, Kano FGE 284 ZS, was said to be negotiating into a street off the expressway, when the Toyota Hiace bus belonging to Star Sunny Motors, a local transport company with registration number Anambra ACA 675 ZP, approached with speed and crashed into it.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, Anambra State Command, Paschal Anigbo attributed the accident to break failure on the part of the bus.

He noted that passengers of the Bus who sustained injuries of varying degrees have been taken to nearby Iyienu Hospital Ogidi and obstructions caused by the crash cleared.

A visit to the hospital revealed that no life was lost as a result of the accident as the injured persons were seen receiving treatment.