Trump Moves To Delay Tiktok Ban Again

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has said he is open to delaying the TikTok ban again if the company’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, does not complete a deal to sell its U.S. operations by the June 19 deadline.

Speaking during an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Trump mentioned that he feels a certain fondness for TikTok, suggesting he would allow more time if needed.

The situation began last year when Congress passed a law demanding that ByteDance sell TikTok’s U.S. business or face a ban, due to concerns over national security and data privacy.

The app was briefly banned in January when the law took effect, but Trump stepped in with a 90-day extension, hoping to allow space for a deal that would bring TikTok under American control.

When the April deadline arrived without a final agreement, Trump gave another 75-day extension, noting that discussions were ongoing and that the Chinese government’s approval was still required for any sale.

Now, as the June 19 deadline approaches, Trump has said that he is prepared to grant more time if a deal is not yet completed.

This possible delay means TikTok could continue operating in the U.S. while both sides work toward an agreement.

However, the ongoing uncertainty has raised questions about the app’s future in the country, as lawmakers and regulators continue to watch the situation closely.