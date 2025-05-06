Chelsea Award: Caicedo Voted Men’s Player of the Season & Players’ Player of the Season

Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo has been voted Chelsea’s Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season for the 2024/25 season following his terrific campaign with the Blues.

Caicedo received the awards during the club’s awards night, shortly after their resounding 3-1 victory over Liverpool on Sunday evening. He beat the likes of Marc Cucurella, Enzo Fernandez, and Cole Palmer.

According to the club, Caicedo was first named Players’ Player of the Season by his peers and gave a short speech after accepting the award. He then returned to the stage to collect the supporters’ Player of the Season award. Both accolades are well deserved given his performances this term.

“I’m so proud of myself. I thank God first and my family—this is for them too,” the Ecuador international said. “My level is higher now, but I know that the next few games and next season are going to be very good.

“I feel I’ve improved a lot. Last season, I learned a lot from it, and this season I prayed and told myself that this would be my season, because playing for Chelsea is a dream come true. I’m so happy to be here and win this.”

Caicedo admitted that speaking on stage in front of a few hundred supporters was more daunting than performing in front of 40,000 at Stamford Bridge against Liverpool hours earlier.

Yet that is because the pitch is Caicedo’s home. It is where he has thrived and established himself as one of the standout midfielders in the world game. Still, he remains humble and always highlights those who have helped him achieve success when answering questions about his achievements.

“Being given this award (the Players’ Player of the Season) by my teammates means a lot to me, but it is also for them,” he explained. “They help me every day and in every game; it is an award for them too.

“I maybe expected it a little, but as I was watching the video [of who the players voted for], I thought at first it was Marc Cucurella, then Enzo (Fernandez), and then Cole (Palmer), because they have all had good seasons. So I was very pleased when I heard my name.

“The fans—I appreciate them a lot. We play for them. They help us, support us, and push us when we need them. That’s why this award makes me so happy. Hearing the fans sing my name is a dream come true. It’s always special and pushes me to do a better job.

“I hope they keep believing in us because we all want to bring trophies to this amazing club. Believe in us because we are trying to bring everything to Chelsea.”