Relief for Fans as VeryDarkMan Gets Bail After EFCC Breaks Silence on His Arrest

Popular social media critic, Martins Otse better known as VeryDarkMan has been granted administrative bail by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This development comes after days of speculation and public outcry over his arrest.

According to a statement released by the EFCC on Tuesday, May 6, VeryDarkMan was taken into custody following “several petitions” filed against him, alleging financial crimes.

The agency further clarified that a proper Remand Order was obtained, giving them the legal right to detain him during their investigation.

“He has been offered administrative bail and will be released once he meets all bail conditions,” the EFCC stated via its verified Facebook page.

The commission also revealed that before his arrest, multiple attempts were made to reach Otse through his known addresses and communication channels, but he failed to respond to the invitations.

News of his bail has sparked celebration among his loyal fans and followers.

Many had taken to the streets of Abuja on Monday, staging a peaceful protest dubbed the “Free VDM” movement, demanding his release.

With bail now granted, supporters are hopeful that VeryDarkMan will soon be back online, continuing his usual unapologetic commentary on social and political issues.