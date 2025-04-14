Trump Exempts Phones and Laptops from New Tariffs

The U.S. government has released a fresh update on its tariff policy, showing that some popular tech products will not be affected by the latest wave of import charges.

This update comes days after President Donald Trump announced new tariffs aimed at Chinese goods, raising them up to 125% while keeping a general 10% tariff for many other imports.

The announcement followed growing concerns in the tech world about the effect of these duties, especially since a lot of electronics used by Americans are made in China.

While Trump has been pushing for more products to be made in the U.S., many believe that producing items like iPhones locally is not realistic at the moment.

However, according to a new document shared by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, certain product categories are now excluded from these new tariffs.

These include smartphones, laptops, hard drives, and the machines used in making chips.

The changes officially took effect on April 5, meaning these products will not face the newly raised tariffs or the standard 10% baseline tariff.

The older 20% tariff on some Chinese goods may still apply, though.

This development has been welcomed by tech companies and investors.

Many believe this will help avoid price hikes on everyday items like mobile phones and computers.

It may also give breathing space to companies like Apple and Nvidia, which rely on international supply chains.

Still, more restrictions might be on the way.

The Trump administration is reportedly looking into semiconductors over security concerns, and additional tariffs in that area could arrive in the next couple of months.

According to U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, semiconductors will be part of a new plan that is expected soon.

For now, consumers can expect the prices of their next smartphones and laptops to remain steady, but the trade tension between the U.S. and China continues to grow.