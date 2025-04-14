LASTMA Vows to Clamp Down on Drivers Flouting One-Way Rules

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has issued a stern warning to motorists violating traffic laws, particularly those driving against authorized routes, commonly referred to as one-way.

The agency said offenders will face vehicle impoundment and prosecution under current laws.

Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, General Manager of LASTMA, made this known in a statement released on Sunday by the agency’s Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Mr. Taofiq Adebayo.

The statement followed a recent collision involving three articulated trucks along the Flour Mills axis en route to Airways in Apapa.

Initial investigations revealed that a flatbed truck, driving against traffic, collided head-on with two other container-carrying trucks that were on the right side of the road.

Although no lives were lost, the accident caused significant gridlock in the area.

It was also observed that the trucks lacked identifiable number plates, further breaching traffic and vehicle registration rules.

LASTMA operatives were swiftly deployed to the scene to control traffic and maintain safety, after which the vehicles were handed over to officers at the Area ‘B’ Police Command in Apapa.

Condemning the actions of some unruly truck drivers, Bakare-Oki cautioned all road users, especially those operating heavy-duty vehicles, to desist from one-way driving.

He reminded the public that such infractions are liable to strict penalties as stipulated in the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

“LASTMA remains committed to restoring order through enforcement, continuous education, and collaboration with relevant stakeholders,” he said.