Nasarawa United Faces NPFL Sanctions After Plateau United Player Stabbed by Fan

Nasarawa United could face severe penalties from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) after Plateau United striker Vincent Temitope was stabbed by an unidentified fan at the Lafia Township Stadium on Sunday.

Temitope, who scored in Plateau United’s 3-2 loss, was attacked after the match by a fan who pretended to ask for a photo before stabbing him in the neck with a knife.

The player was quickly taken to the Federal University Teaching Hospital in Lafia for treatment and is now in stable condition.

Plateau United’s Media Director, Yaksat Maklek, explained that the attacker blended in with fans who approached Temitope after the game.

“Some fans came close to him, acting like they wanted pictures, but one suddenly stabbed him in the neck. If he hadn’t moved quickly, it could have been worse,” Maklek said.

He added that the club has gathered evidence and will submit it to the NPFL for investigation and necessary action.

Temitope, who joined Plateau United last year, has been a key player and was recently called up to the Super Eagles B squad for the African Nations Championship (CHAN). During the match, he scored a goal but also missed a penalty.

Given the NPFL’s strict stance on safety violations, Nasarawa United may face heavy sanctions unless they identify and hand over the attacker to authorities.