Trending Today: Media Highlights!

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories:

1. As the ongoing conflict between Hamas fighters and Israeli forces in Gaza escalates, the US government is urging Israel to delay its ground operations, for the sake of the release of hostages and aid into Gaza. Amidst this, an IDF soldier died, and three others were injured during preparations for the Gaza ground operation. However, the second aid convoy has reached Gaza, providing assistance to the distressed Palestinian civilians. Israel has expanded its attacks to include targets in Syria and the occupied West Bank. Additionally, the Israeli Prime Minister issued a warning to Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group, stating that any potential aggression from their side would be met with a strong and devastating response.

2. Meanwhile, Titi Abubakar, the wife of Atiku Abubakar in Abuja was honored with the Champion 2023 Leadership (Heart of Gold) Award by Champion Newspapers Limited. She revealed feeling neglected and lacking support for her foundation, the Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation, due to her connection to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. However, she remains determined to continue her efforts to eradicate women trafficking and child labor globally.

3. The Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority has shut down Al-Azhar Academy in Zaria after a JSS 3 student, Marwan Sambo, allegedly died from severe corporal punishment for being absent. The director general of the KSSQAA confirmed the closure, along with the detention of the school principal and vice-principal. A visit to the hospital confirmed the victim’s death. Governor Uba Sani pledged to ensure a conducive learning environment and justice.

4. The Nigerian currency, the Naira, has continued to depreciate against the US Dollar in the foreign exchange market, with the Naira exchanged at N1,160/$1 at the parallel market on Monday morning. Despite the recent removal of forex restrictions on certain items by the Central Bank of Nigeria, the impact on stabilizing the Naira has not been observed as it continues to weaken against the Dollar.

5. Barcelona has made a successful return from the international break, maintaining their undefeated record this season. Despite the absence of some key players due to injuries, Barcelona put up a strong performance throughout the match against Athletic Bilbao. Though they managed to create numerous scoring opportunities, they struggled to convert until the 80th minute when 17-year-old Marc Guiu, who came off the bench, made a memorable debut by scoring the winning goal. This victory has placed Barcelona just one point behind the current La Liga leaders.

6. The 2023 Trace Awards held in Kigali, Rwanda, saw Nigerian artists as top winners. Rema received the Song of the Year award for “Calm Down” and the Best Global African Artist award (tied with Nomcebo). Davido won the Best Male and Best Collaboration awards for his song “Unavailable” with Musa Keys. Burna Boy won the Album of the Year award for “Love Damini.” The event featured performances by about 50 African and Afro-inspired artists, including Davido, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi, and Diamond Platnumz. The nominees for the inaugural Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance will be announced on November 10.

7. Benjamin Best Nnanyereugo, popularly known as Killaboi was apprehended in Sierra Leone on Friday, October 20, 2023. On July 13, 2023, he allegedly killed his girlfriend, Augusta Onuwabhagbe Osedion. Reports indicate that Nnanyereugo changed his name to Kanu Princeton Samuel and acquired a Sierra Leonean passport by paying $25,000. He was detained at a nightclub in Freetown, Sierra Leone, in the company of several women. While the Nigerian police have not officially confirmed the arrest, a photograph of Nnanyereugo in handcuffs is currently been circulated on social media.

