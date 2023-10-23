FCMB Hackathon Has Over 2,000 Programmers Registered

More than two thousand programmers have registered for the First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Hackathon, which takes place between October 27 and 29 in just one week.

The high enrollment rates attest to the program’s popularity among techies and the dedication of FCMB and the FCMB Group, its parent company, to fostering innovation.

The 50-hour virtual hackathon, which is being held in collaboration with Ingressive For Good, aims to maximize the potential of FCMB APIs to further open banking activities. It will bring together a broad range of tech enthusiasts to work together to develop MVPs (minimum viable products) and proofs of concept targeted at resolving a particular, predetermined difficulty.

The FCMB Hackathon is unique in that it offers more than 2,000 tech enthusiasts—developers, engineers, students, designers, idea generators, and other players in the digital ecosystem—a dynamic platform. They will collaborate to create innovative and sustainable projects that tackle practical commercial and social issues.

Along with showcasing their creative ideas, participants will also have to put their technical know-how to the test as they create digital solutions in competition for alluring prizes. The top teams will receive recognition for their innovative solutions along with cash awards and valued things.

Through networking and collaboration among participants, the program will create an interactive environment where like-minded people may connect, share ideas, and mutually advance their expertise. This cooperative atmosphere is likely to produce creative answers and long-lasting alliances that will eventually help the digital ecosystems in Nigeria and Africa.

