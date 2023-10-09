Trending Today: Media Highlights!

In today’s trending news stories:

1. Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, launched a surprise brutal attack on Southern Israel, resulting in more than 700 deaths and 100 kidnappings. The US is preparing to deploy additional equipment and ammunition, including an aircraft carrier, ships, and jets, to the eastern Mediterranean.. Meanwhile, approximately 500 people have died in the aftermath of retaliatory Israeli airstrikes. While the US provides support to Israel, Iran continues to back Hamas, supplying them with rockets, drones, and militants on paragliders. Furthermore, the situation in the region remains highly volatile The US is trying to prevent Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, backed by Iran, from launching attacks on Israel.

2. Several international airlines including United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, Air France, Lufthansa, Emirates, Air Europa, AENA Airlines, ITA Airways, Aegean, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Wizz Air, Air Canada, Cathay Pacific, Korean Air, and Ryanair have suspended direct flights to Tel Aviv. This is due to the ongoing war between Israel and Gaza which arose after Hamas’s unforseen attack on Southern Israel. Until the tension eases many of the airlines remain unsure when operations will resume.

3. The Federal Government has revealed it plans to re-launch the tradermoni scheme in November 2023. Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari initially initiated the poverty alleviation scheme in 2018 but subsequently halted it. According to Betta Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, beneficiaries of the scheme would get N50,000 each.

4. On Sunday, Barcelona secured a 2-2 tie against Granada, thanks to an outstanding performance by Bryan Zaragoza, who scored twice.

5. Popular Nigerian comedian Teju Babyface has welcomed his third child, a baby girl who follows his first-born twins. He jokily asked his wife on Instagram not to give birth again.

6. Meanwhile, international celebrity Ed Sheeran captivated the internet by disclosing his construction of a chapel in his backyard, where he intends to be buried. This revelation came after his wife Cherry Seaborn’s cancer diagnosis and the death of his best friend Jamal Edwards had created a tumultuous experience.

7. In preparation for her new movie, Ori, A-list Nigerian actor Toyin Abraham goes bald and puts on weight. She explained on Instagram how the new project was a challenge that required her to go beyond her comfort zone. The role also required her to darken her complexion somewhat.

