Insecurity and the plight of kidnap victims (1)

“Insecurity along the Osogbo-Ibokun-Ilesa Road in the southwest state has led to the plight of kidnap victims at the hands of Fulani kidnappers.”

Temitope Oladipo Fayehun must be passing through hard times. A native of Ilesa in Osun State, Fayehun’s ordeal started on March 2, 2021, when he, alongside others in his vehicle, fell into the hands of some Fulani kidnappers along Osogbo-Ibokun-Ilesa Road in the state. While some of the passengers were killed and had their corpses dumped in the forest, kidnappers immediately took others into a thick forest. Fayehun fell into the latter group. But then, that marked the beginning of a journey that eventually lasted 16 days in the kidnappers’ den; as expected, under hellish conditions.

Hear Fayehun, in tears: “as part of the torture, the kidnappers used their boots to stamp on, and mess my eyes up daily. They also sealed them with plasters. My left wrist suffered a dislocation and endured other inhumane treatments that are better left unspoken in public. After my release, which came about following the payment of a N4 million ransom, I found myself unable to perform even the most basic tasks without assistance, turning my life into a nightmare. I received advice to undergo Plaster of Paris (POP) immobilization for my almost-severed wrist to correct the fractured bone. However, I have not undergone the procedure yet.

“I have sold all my property to regain my health, especially my vision. The last diagnosis suggested that I must do an urgent surgical operation on my left eye or risk losing my sight forever, which is never an option. In order to escape this damnation, I need urgent assistance from public-spirited Nigerians so that I can use my two eyes to see clearly again.The first surgical operation on the right eye took place at the Obafemi Awolowo Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife, in April 2022, and it cost seven hundred and twenty thousand naira only (N720,000.00). It remains the left eye. But I am at my wits end. So, I pray Nigerians would come to my aid.”

Of a fact, Fayehun is not the only one in this unfortunate mess that has pathetically enveloped Nigeria, our dear Native Land. On Friday, September 29, 2023, reports indicated that unidentified individuals attacked and kidnapped no fewer than 25 choristers from the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Igan, Akure, Ondo State, in the Ose Local Government Area of the state. Their abductors placed a N50 million ransom on them before they could smell freedom. On October 4, 2023, gunmen also kidnapped 5 female students of the Federal University, Dutsinma in Katsina State.

And the list goes on and on!

Well, like a furious cyclone, insecurity distracts. When a state fails in manifestation in terms of its stately attributes, insecurity becomes an addendum. It is like bread and butter: they go hand-in-hand. Take, for instance, when a thug discovers that he is beyond the reach of the security agents’ handcuffs, those who may wish to whip him into shape will only be labouring in vain. When this happens, one major adverse effect is the initiation of hitherto innocent guys. After all, in a lawless society, being a law-abiding citizen is a taboo.

Referring specifically to Nigeria, we highlight the plight of kidnap victims, who find themselves in powerless situations and are subjected to powerlessness. In such circumstances, everything terrible becomes possible because the victims lack absolute control. The tragedy of our system is that society is becoming increasingly callous. Impliedly, our world is in trouble, should we fail to reconnect with humanity, for no matter how good or fantastic a policy or programme may be, if humanity is missing, then, we a’int seen nothing yet!

Martin Niemoller’s famous post-war quote, which begins with “First they came for the socialists and I did not speak out …” aptly captures the complex nature and the uneven texture of our world. When the central issue of what to eat has taken over 90% of the society, society won’t have any excuse again. When everybody wakes up and the normal concern of food for the stomach takes pre-eminence, it becomes a social problem so serious even for those in leadership positions to comprehend. But, since they have cold drinks to sip, they’ll simply go to their refrigerators to satisfy their thirst while the gathering storm extends its phalanges to other untested areas; and this continues until there are deliberate government interventions.

An assessment of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) highlights a clear lack of unity among Nigerians due to the unaddressed issues within the program. Despite gathering individuals from various corners of the country, the underlying problems remain unresolved. The primary focus has shifted towards obtaining the ‘Certificate of Clearance,’ symbolizing completion of one’s duty, overshadowing the program’s original purpose.

Reports suggest that many corps members receive their participation certificates without fully engaging in the mandatory program as stipulated by the NYSC Act. Some may resort to unethical means, such as engaging in inappropriate relationships or paying bribes to obtain their certificates. Some even manage to acquire their certificates without attending the Orientation Camps or participating in the required activities.

This concerning trend persists year after year, undermining the core principles of the NYSC program and failing to address the issues that initially prompted its establishment.

Martin Luther King, Jr. said, ‘peace is a means to reach a goal.’ Despite annual funds, NYSC’s impact on identity is unclear. Why can’t Nkechi from Anambra meet her soulmate in Bukkuyum without NYSC? Surely certainly, until these issues are addressed, the good Lord, we pray: ‘save us from a point of no return!’

Niemoller was right: things don’t simply occur they must be addressed. Thinking that things will suddenly become bright and beautiful without action is a far-fetched joke. The more reason Nigerians don’t have strong support for, or belief in government policies. They don’t have reference points or examples of policies that work to fall back on. Many other instances have followed but the results have been similar: creeping frustration and helplessness. People no longer see security as solely the government’s responsibility due to inadequate addressing of the current situation. As a result, individuals are becoming accustomed to this reality. Consequently, if you become a kidnapping victim, you must fend for yourself. It is as simple as that!

When former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s family faced an attack, Nigeria’s entire security apparatus responded with the necessary fierceness and swiftness. Without the convoy attack on Nigeria’s First Daughter, Hamani Tidjani, the cross-border robbery kingpin, would remain unknown. But who will do that on behalf of a poor man? Every citizen must create their security measures, invoking Ogedengbe Agbogungboro or summoning Moremi Ajasoro for assistance. Depending on where one places their faith, they need to take action to protect their household. It is now that bad!

The future of communal togetherness is illuminated by analyzing government policies and their benefits for the people. These benefits aim to address the citizens’ plights, offering insight into the government’s commitment to governance.

“Ignorant elites who promoted modernization without preserving local, inner, and moral strengths are the root cause of Nigeria’s challenges.”. These strengths are the foundation of a stable society. Instability in communal living spreads rapidly, transcending geographical boundaries. When selfishness takes hold in a community, it can quickly engulf the entire nation.

Thus, the loss of money by an Ijebuman becomes a universal issue, affecting all tribes. In the case of Ijebu-Jesa, the challenges are doubly evident, underscoring the need to address these issues for societal improvement.

*To be continued

*KOMOLAFE writes in from Ijebu-Jesa, Osun State, Nigeria (ijebujesa@yahoo.co.uk)

