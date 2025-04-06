Transforming NIMASA: Mobereola’s first year

Dayo Mobereola’s first year as Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has been marked by transformative changes, strategic reforms and innovative partnerships.

Appointed in March 2024, Mobereola brought his reputation as a technocrat and PhD holder in transport economics to the Nigerian maritime industry. With a decade-long track record of leading the Lagos Metropolitan Transport Authority, a benchmark for urban transport planning and development, he took on the challenge at NIMASA to enhance maritime safety, promote shipping development, and position Nigeria’s blue economy for sustainable growth.

In the past year, Mobereola has implemented decisive actions, transforming NIMASA’s trajectory and aligning its focus with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. His silent yet effective leadership style has yielded several notable achievements. As a non-politician, he has successfully promoted Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) to drive maritime infrastructural development.

Mobereola has consistently emphasized the importance of leveraging private sector investment to build a more resilient and competitive maritime industry. Under his administration, NIMASA has enhanced its cabotage enforcement, ensuring Nigerian-owned vessels benefit from coastal trade opportunities. His administration has also intensified monitoring efforts to ensure compliance with local content laws, thereby demonstrating a commitment to repositioning NIMASA as a key driver of Nigeria’s maritime economy.

NIMASA has strengthened collaborations with security agencies to curb illicit activities in Nigerian waters. A landmark initiative in this regard is the agency’s partnership with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to combat drug trafficking. This collaboration has enhanced surveillance and intelligence-sharing mechanisms, significantly improving maritime security and ensuring safer, more regulated waterways for legitimate trade and investment.

Within a year, Mobereola has significantly elevated NIMASA’s international profile among maritime nations. Through the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, he facilitated Tinubu’s signing of six International Maritime Organization (IMO) instruments of accession. This milestone will update Nigeria’s record and rating with the global shipping body, aligning the country’s maritime governance with international standards.

Nigeria has expressed interest in vying for a Category C position on the IMO Governing Council. To make this a reality, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, along with Mobereola, have embarked on diplomatic engagements with various countries.

Here’s wishing Dr. Dayo Mobereola continued success and impactful leadership as NIMASA’s helmsman, driving Nigeria’s maritime industry towards a brighter future.

May the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world, grant us peace in Nigeria!

*KOMOLAFE wrote from Ijebu-Jesa, Osun State, Nigeria (ijebujesa@yahoo.co.uk)