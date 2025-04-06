I got a call—Apostolic Exhortation to the Household of Nigeria

It was a call to Stewardship and Righteousness…not like the god of men, or the fabled men of god.

Grace, mercy, and peace be multiplied unto you, beloved brethren, from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ, who holds the keys of authority and whose eyes behold the plight of the oppressed. I write not as one ignorant of your struggles but as a fellow laborer in this vineyard called Nigeria, imploring you in the spirit of Paul’s epistles: Awake to wisdom, for the hour demands it.

“Let him who has ears hear…”

You know well the tale of the aged man, whose trembling hands held no weapon but the sword of discernment. When thieves assailed his household and the guardians of justice delayed, he pierced the darkness with a cry sharper than any blade: “I have shot them all!” And behold, the slumbering system convulsed into action.

O Nigeria, what lesson lies here? The powerless, when abandoned, learn to wield the optics of power. The marginalized become prophets, exposing the hypocrisy of institutions that prioritize expediency over equity. Let this be a sign to those who govern: The people see. They discern. They remember. A nation that fails its elderly—whether through neglect of pensioners or dismissal of ancestral wisdom—severs its roots. Yet let the youth also heed: Cunning without conscience breeds chaos. True wisdom, as Solomon declared, is “a tree of life to those who take hold of her” (Proverbs 3:18).

“For what fellowship has light with darkness?” (2 Corinthians 6:14)

Consider the two faces of authority: One soldier, humbled by error, knelt publicly in repentance; another, cloaked in uniform, raised his hand to strike the innocent. Both wore the same insignia, yet their choices revealed divergent kingdoms.

To the rulers and magistrates: Your authority is a sacred trust, not a scepter for tyranny. The God who anointed David and humbled Nebuchadnezzar watches. He who “puts down the mighty from their thrones” (Luke 1:52) will judge the “woto-woto” brutality as fiercely as He honors the penitent. To the youth: Let not the corruption of a few poison your resolve. Remember Daniel, who kept his integrity in Babylon. Nigeria’s redemption lies not in flawless leaders, but in ordinary saints who “do justice, love mercy, and walk humbly” (Micah 6:8) in markets, ministries, and ministries of state.

“Ask now of the days that are past…” (Deuteronomy 4:32)

Many among you were born into a democracy still gasping for breath—a child nurtured by survivors of coups and carnage. You inherited a land where promises rust faster than they gleam. Yet hear this: Do not despise the day of small beginnings (Zechariah 4:10). The #EndSARS generation, with your hunger for justice, are the Joshuas who’ve crossed the Jordan. But beware: The walls of Jericho fell not by rage alone, but by faith and strategy.

Rivers State’s political theatrics and the National Assembly’s delinquency are Goliaths, yes—but recall David’s five stones. Reform is a marathon, not a sprint. The garrisons of graft will crumble not by hashtags alone, but by the daily grind of integrity—the civil servant refusing bribes, the voter demanding accountability, the mother teaching her child: “We are better than this.”

“A threefold cord is not quickly broken” (Ecclesiastes 4:12).

Leaders: Stewards, Not Sovereigns

You are tenants, not owners, of this land. The electricity debts, the looted palliatives, the unpunished killings—these are not mere policy failures. They are sins crying out to heaven. “Woe to shepherds who destroy and scatter the sheep of my pasture!” (Jeremiah 23:1). Repent, lest the people rise as the old man did, exposing your hollow claims to power.

Youths: Josephs in the Pit

You, who dream of a better Nigeria, are the Josephs sold into the cistern of corruption (Genesis 37:24). But God has placed you here “for such a time as this” (Esther 4:14). Forge alliances across ethnic divides. Let your creativity spark industries from Lagos to Sokoto. Your viral videos may stir consciences, but your hands must build bridges.

The Body: One, Yet Many

We are a body—Igbo feet, Yoruba hands, Hausa heart. When one member suffers, all suffer (1 Corinthians 12:26). The trader in Onitsha, the fisherman in Bayelsa, and the nurse in Kano—each hold a thread in the tapestry of renewal. Practice the ministry of presence: Grieve with the bereaved, feed the hungry, and when a brother stumbles, restore them gently (Galatians 6:1).

“Quit you like men; be strong” (1 Corinthians 16:13).

To the rulers: The vineyard’s true Owner is coming. Will He find faithfulness?

To the youth: Let your hope be a hammer, breaking chains.

To all: Put away the old leaven of tribalism and greed. You are “a chosen generation, a holy nation” (1 Peter 2:9), called to shine as lights in Africa’s firmament.

May the God of all grace, who sustains the weary, empower you to “overcome evil with good” (Romans 12:21). May leaders tremble at their charge, and youths arise with vision. May the church and mosque be a refuge, not a den of thieves. And may the day dawn when Nigeria’s story, once marred by shadows, becomes a psalm of resurrection.

Stand fast, beloved. The night is far spent; the day is at hand. Grace be with you all. Amen.

At bedtime, the 81-year-old woman said to her 83-year-old husband:

“Hey… I just looked outside, and I think the garage light is on.

Could you get up and turn it off?”

With great effort, the old man got out of bed, opened the door, and went outside. He saw five or six burglars trying to break into the

garage. He immediately called the police.

“Listen, take down my address. It’s just my wife and me here, and five or six thieves are trying to break into my garage. Please send help quickly.”

The dispatcher replied, “We’ve got your address. Don’t worry. No teams are available right now. I’ll send someone as soon as I can.”

Frustrated, the old man watched the burglars struggle with the garage locks. Two minutes later, he called the police again:

“Forget it, there’s no need to send anyone now. I’ve already shot all five of them.”

The police station went into chaos. Within five minutes, a police team arrived with a helicopter, paramedics, three doctors, and two ambulances. They quickly took control of the situation.

Later, the team leader walked over to the old man and asked: “You said you shot them, didn’t you?”

“And didn’t you say no teams were available?” Replied the old man.

Na so I just wake up, see me dey sweat everywhere, kai these men of god dey try, all I can say indeed—May Nigeria win!