Soludo wins APGA ticket for Anambra 2025 Guber, Renominates Ibezim as Running Mate

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo on Saturday emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the November 8, 2025 governorship election in the State.

At the Alex Ekwueme square, venue for the primary, party delegates affirmed the nomination of Soludo as the party’s standard bearer for the upcoming governorship election via voice votes.

Soludo stood at the primary as a lone contestant.

Announcing the results, the returning officer for the election, Hon Uche Nwegbo said the total delegates for the election was 3,260, 3,175 was accredited delegates, 3,172 was the total votes, while 04 votes were invalid.

He revealed that the total yes-votes garnered by the governor was 3,168, while there were no, no-votes.

“So, in line with the INEC guidelines and with the powers conferred on me as the chief returning officer for this election, I, Uche Nwegbo hereby declare the governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo as returned, as the candidate of our party.”

The governor in his speech, accepted the nomination, while also assuring that he will continue to work hard to ensure that he does not fail members of the party or the people of Anambra State.

He expressed gratitude for the display of solidarity by the party delegates, saying he accepts the nomination wholeheartedly.

“Anambra keeps rising with the progressive leadership that we have had through APGA, and I will continue to appreciate the leadership of the party.

“I appreciate the members of our party and the INEC observers. I don not think that we have ever had this kind of peaceful election where everything was orderly and in one hour everyone was able to cast their votes.

“In 2021, Anambra interviewed all the candidates and employed me, and all through the journey, three years down the line, you have been able to give us support. That is why we have been able to do what we do, which people say is magical. We are doing this without borrowing one Naira and I know we will continue us to do even more and we continue to ask for your prayers.

“We are only at the introductory stage, Anambra has not seen anything yet. I appreciate citizens, captains of industries who have been supporting us and we will keep growing higher and higher.

“When I took oath of office, I promised not to let Anambra down, not to let my supporters down, not to let my family down, and not to let APGA down. We are working 247 to ensure that. Many people have said we do not have any opposition, but I say that we will not only win all 21 local governments but also the 326 wards. Someone said we should even aim for all the polling units in the state. We want to make a statement.”

Meanwhile, the governor also announced his running mate immediately, choosing his deputy for the race.

He said: “In 2017, I gave a lecture which I titled ‘If it is not broken, why mend it’, and it became popular. Today I want to say that, I am renominating Dr Onyeka Ibezim as my deputy governorship candidate for the election. If it is not broken, why mend it. I want to say that the battle has only begun.”