Transfer Deadline : Iheanacho, Dennis, Asensio, Others Who Moved

A few clubs across Europe were busy making deals before the January transfer window closed on February 3, 2025. The window officially opened on January 1, 2025.

Here are some key moves that happened before the deadline day announcement. However, players could still move after the deadline if their deals had been submitted in time.

Six months after joining Sevilla as a free agent, Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho has moved to an English Championship club for the remainder of the 2024/25 season.

Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis, 27, who has been struggling in the English Premier League, joined EFL Championship club Blackburn Rovers on loan from Nottingham Forest until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Chelsea announced three departures. French defender Axel Disasi, 26, joined Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season after rejecting a proposal from Tottenham.

Ben Chilwell, 28, who joined Chelsea in 2020 from Leicester City in a big-money move, will spend the remainder of the season on loan at Crystal Palace.

Additionally, 21-year-old Carney Chukwuemeka has completed a loan move to Borussia Dortmund for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Nico González has agreed to a four-and-a-half-year deal with Manchester City until 2029, making him the club’s fourth signing of the January window.

Marco Asensio has completed a loan move from PSG to Aston Villa.

