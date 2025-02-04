I am the Most Complete Footballer Ever -Cristiano Ronaldo 

In a recent interview, Cristiano Ronaldo shared his thoughts on retirement, his legacy, and his ongoing pursuit of scoring milestones.

The Portuguese superstar, known for his relentless drive and dedication to the sport, revealed that he has reached a point in his life where he is focused on living in the present.

Ronaldo acknowledged that he can no longer think long-term, citing the limited time he has left in his career. Instead, he emphasized the importance of thinking calmly and making a good schedule to prepare for matches and training. This approach, he believes, will enable him to continue making a difference on the pitch.

When asked about retirement, Ronaldo was unequivocal, stating that his story has already been written, and he will not retire simply because of that. He expressed his satisfaction with his career, noting that he could stop playing today and not regret it. However, he feels that it would be a pity to retire now, given his continued strong performances.

Ronaldo also addressed the topic of scoring 1000 goals, a milestone that has been widely discussed in the media. While he acknowledged that achieving this feat would be great, he emphasized that he is not obsessed with it. In fact, he finds the constant talk about it “a bit annoying.”

In a characteristically confident tone, Ronaldo declared himself the most complete player ever. He dismissed suggestions that he is not a complete player as “a lie” while also expressing respect for other football legends, such as Pele, Messi, and Maradona.

