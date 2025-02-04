EPL: Resilient Chelsea Mounts Comeback to Secure All Three Points Against West Ham

Chelsea mounted a resilient comeback to secure all three points against West Ham United during their 24th Premier League matchday game at Stamford Bridge.

Jarrod Bowen had given his side the lead just three minutes before the end of the first half, despite Chelsea registering 63% ball possession and making 12 goal attempts.

In the 64th minute, the Blues bounced back through Pedro Neto’s strike, scoring an equalizer for his side. Unfortunately, Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s error led to an own goal, helping Chelsea go 2-1 up in the 74th minute. Chelsea finished with a 2-1 win at full-time.