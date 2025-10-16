BREAKING: Senate Confirms Professor Joash Amupitan as New INEC Chairman

The Senate has confirmed Professor Joash Amupitan as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

His confirmation took place on Thursday afternoon through a voice vote after he was screened and questioned by lawmakers for nearly two hours.

President Bola Tinubu nominated Professor Amupitan to replace Professor Mahmood Yakubu, who left office about two weeks ago.

Amupitan was accompanied to the National Assembly by Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, and other officials during the screening