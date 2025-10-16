spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 16, 2025 - 4:45 PM

Customs Officer Found Dead in Katsina Hotel, Three Women Detained

Community
— By: Hassan Haruna

Customs Officer Found Dead in Katsina Hotel, Three Women Detained
Katsina Map

A Customs officer, identified as Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Lawal Tukur, was found dead in a hotel room in Katsina metropolis.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Wednesday October 15 at Murjani Hotel, where Tukur had checked in. Hotel staff discovered his lifeless body around 8:30 a.m. and immediately informed the police.

Sources revealed that empty sachets of unknown substances were found in a wastebasket inside the room.

Three women Khadija Ali, 34, from Dutsin Amare Quarters, Katsina; Aisha Lawal, 30, from Ingawa Local Government Area; and Hafsat Yusuf, 22, from Brigade Quarters, Kano were said to have been at the hotel during the incident.

It was reported that Khadija and Aisha spent the night with the officer, while Hafsat joined them later and also stayed at the hotel.

The deceased’s body was taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Katsina, where doctors confirmed his death before transferring it to the mortuary for autopsy.

The Nigeria Customs Service has been informed, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.

Previous article
Toyin Abraham Receives Honour Medal, Donates Five Bags of Rice
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Toyin Abraham Receives Honour Medal, Donates Five Bags of Rice

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
Nigerian actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has received the...

BREAKING: Senate Confirms Professor Joash Amupitan as New INEC Chairman

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Senate has confirmed Professor Joash Amupitan as the...

Why AI Tokens Survived the Crypto Crash Caused by Trump’s Tariff Threat

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
The recent crash in the global cryptocurrency market does...

Some Nigerian Pilots Smoke Indian Hemp— Orji Uzor Kalu Alleges, Raises Alarm in Senate

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has raised alarm over alleged...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Toyin Abraham Receives Honour Medal, Donates Five Bags of Rice

Gist 0
Nigerian actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has received the...

BREAKING: Senate Confirms Professor Joash Amupitan as New INEC Chairman

News 0
The Senate has confirmed Professor Joash Amupitan as the...

Why AI Tokens Survived the Crypto Crash Caused by Trump’s Tariff Threat

Technology 0
The recent crash in the global cryptocurrency market does...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x