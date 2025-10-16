Customs Officer Found Dead in Katsina Hotel, Three Women Detained

A Customs officer, identified as Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Lawal Tukur, was found dead in a hotel room in Katsina metropolis.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Wednesday October 15 at Murjani Hotel, where Tukur had checked in. Hotel staff discovered his lifeless body around 8:30 a.m. and immediately informed the police.

Sources revealed that empty sachets of unknown substances were found in a wastebasket inside the room.

Three women Khadija Ali, 34, from Dutsin Amare Quarters, Katsina; Aisha Lawal, 30, from Ingawa Local Government Area; and Hafsat Yusuf, 22, from Brigade Quarters, Kano were said to have been at the hotel during the incident.

It was reported that Khadija and Aisha spent the night with the officer, while Hafsat joined them later and also stayed at the hotel.

The deceased’s body was taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Katsina, where doctors confirmed his death before transferring it to the mortuary for autopsy.

The Nigeria Customs Service has been informed, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.