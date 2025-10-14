spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 14, 2025 - 12:42 PM

He Won My Heart with Subsidy Removal- Gov Mbah Aligns with Tinubu, Dumps PDP for APC

News
— By: Pius Kadon

Mbah Resurrects Nigergas Plant After Three Decades of Abandonment
Governor Peter Mbah

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

Mbah announced his defection during a state-wide broadcast, describing the move as a strategic step to align Enugu with the federal government for greater development.

 

In a Media Chat with newsmen in Enugu on Tuesday, the governor lauded President Bola Tinubu’s leadership and policies, noting that Enugu has benefited immensely under the current administration.

Mba emphasized that the removal of fuel subsidy and other economic reforms initiated by the Tinubu-led government have made him fall in love with the President.

Meanwhile, governor Mbah joined in the defection alongside members of the State House of Assembly, local government chairmen, councillors, and other top political figures across the state.

Previous article
African Teams: Qualified, Still in the Hunt, and Out for 2026 World Cup
Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

African Teams: Qualified, Still in the Hunt, and Out for 2026 World Cup

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
The race for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has...

Nigeria’s Business Activity Expands Strongly in September as PMI Climbs to 54.0%

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
As the most recent Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)...

IMF Set to Release Global Economic Outlook Amid Growing Market Uncertainty

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Today, October 14, 2025, the International Monetary Fund (IMF)...

NAFDAC Clarifies Withdrawal of 101 Medicines Amid Nationwide Crackdown on Unsafe Drugs

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Moving to dispel public uncertainty about the recent release...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

African Teams: Qualified, Still in the Hunt, and Out for 2026 World Cup

Sports 0
The race for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has...

Nigeria’s Business Activity Expands Strongly in September as PMI Climbs to 54.0%

Business 0
As the most recent Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)...

IMF Set to Release Global Economic Outlook Amid Growing Market Uncertainty

Business 0
Today, October 14, 2025, the International Monetary Fund (IMF)...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x