He Won My Heart with Subsidy Removal- Gov Mbah Aligns with Tinubu, Dumps PDP for APC

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mbah announced his defection during a state-wide broadcast, describing the move as a strategic step to align Enugu with the federal government for greater development.

In a Media Chat with newsmen in Enugu on Tuesday, the governor lauded President Bola Tinubu’s leadership and policies, noting that Enugu has benefited immensely under the current administration.

Mba emphasized that the removal of fuel subsidy and other economic reforms initiated by the Tinubu-led government have made him fall in love with the President.

Meanwhile, governor Mbah joined in the defection alongside members of the State House of Assembly, local government chairmen, councillors, and other top political figures across the state.