October 14, 2025 - 4:39 PM

Ohanaeze, Enugu Monarchs Applaud as Gov Mbah Formally Joins APC

News
— By: Kenechukwu Ofomah

Ohanaeze, Enugu Monarchs applaud as Governor Mbah formally joins APC

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Enugu State Chapter, has applauded the State Governor, Peter Mbah for taking the bold step of joining the ruling APC, adding that the decision was both thoughtful and timely, considering the compelling need to attract more federal government projects to Enugu State.

Governor Mbah, had, during a state-wide broadcast on Tuesday, officially dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor defended his decision to switch camp, saying the move was necessitated to connect the South-Eastern state to the central government.

Mbah also commended President Bola Tinubu’s policies, saying the state has enjoyed massive support under the president.

The PDP governor moved to the ruling party with House of Assembly members, councilors, chairmen of councils, and others, after much speculations and reports.

Reacting in a statement signed by Ohanaeze’s Vice President General representing Enugu State, Professor Fred Eze, and the National Treasurer, Dr. Peter Aneke, the apex Igbo socio-cultural body, reiterated its commitment to the zoning arrangement in the state.

“We remain committed to upholding the long-standing zoning tradition for the office of the Governor, in the spirit of equity, fairness, and justice in Enugu State,” the statement read.

Also, the Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Samuel Asadu, said Mbah had earned national acclaim and the trust of the people by his “trailblazing performance and grassroots-oriented development in the last 26 months“, hence their support for him “is blind to party.”

Asadu said the traditional rulers and people of Enugu State have absolute trust in the governor’s judgement.

“We wish him the best as he charts this new political course because it is rooted in the good of Enugu State. It is all about the people,” he stated.

