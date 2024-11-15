Tinubu, Shettima, Others Pay Last Respect As Late COAS Lagbaja is Laid to Rest

President Bola Tinubu alongside Vice President Kashim Shettima have arrived at the National Cemetery, Abuja for the interment of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.

Tinubu took his seat at the venue at 3:10 pm for the funeral rites which commenced at about 3:15 pm.

The rites began with the setting of the casket by the Pall Bearers, Faith Service/Opening Prayer, the Last Post and a Minute’s silence for the departed Army Chief.

After the reading of the funeral oration, the Acting COAS, Lt-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede will present the national flag to Lagbaja’s next of kin.

The President, the Defence Minister, Badaru Abubakar; and the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, will pay their respects to the late Army Chief after which the casket holding his remains will be lowered into his final resting place.

The president will then lead other dignitaries to lay wreaths in Lagbaja’s honour.

The late Army Chief died on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, after a period of illness, as announced by the Presidency the next day.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has honoured the 23rd Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Late Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, with the posthumous national honour of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) to appreciate his invaluable contributions to the nation.

Tinubu disclosed this at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja on Friday during his speech at the burial of the late COAS.

The President immediately paused and asked the widow of the Late Lieutenant General Lagbaja, Mrs Maria Lagbaja, to come forward to receive the award medal.

Born on February 28, 1968, Lagbaja was appointed as the COAS on June 19, 2023, by President Tinubu.

His unrivaled military career began when he enrolled in the Nigerian Defence Academy in 1987.

On September 19, 1992, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Nigerian Infantry Corps as a member of the 39th Regular Course.

Throughout his service, Lt. General Lagbaja demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment, serving as a platoon commander in the 93 Battalion and the 72 Special Forces Battalion.

He played pivotal roles in numerous internal security operations, including Operation ZAKI in Benue State, Lafiya Dole in Borno, Udoka in Southeast Nigeria, and Operation Forest Sanity across Kaduna and Niger states.

An alumnus of the prestigious US Army War College, he earned a Master’s degree in Strategic Studies, demonstrating his dedication to professional growth and excellence in military leadership.

Lagbaja is survived by his beloved wife, Mariya, and their two children.