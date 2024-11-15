This Democracy Is Failing

For more than ten times this year, 2024, the national grid has broken down. What that simply means is that, the situation of the national grid is in a terrible condition. This is one of the most important sectors of the national economy that deserves to be prioritized by the government but not so. Yearly, trillions are voted as budget to improve the country. Billions come into the power ministry yet, Nigeria remains in darkness necessitating the suffering of businesses.

Sadly, nothing has improved since 1999. The leaders gang up to vote and squander the resources. They deny the people of every responsibility to better their lives. Nigerians suffer pains, poverty, deprivation, illnesses, hunger and death.

Since 1999, 25 solid years, there is nothing within our socio-economic and political that, the governments over the years have gotten right. Nigeria has had no interruption of its democracy since inception. Multi-billion of Nigeria’s resources are mismanaged, misappropriated and completely stolen by those elected and appointed into government offices. The critical sectors of the economy lies comatose. Sectors like, Power, Petroleum, Roads, Railway, Health, Education, etc. suffer decay and remain unresolved till date.

Nigeria is in no doubt at the brink of financial bankruptcy. The politicians at Local Government, State and Federal levels feed fat on our common wealth at the detriment of the people and, national growth and development. Almost every government official in Nigeria have retinue of security aides and personal assistants with the usual long convoy of state of the art vehicles. Our leaders exhibit exorbitant lifestyle. They junket the world for no sensible reason. They are seen clubbing and drinking very expensive wines.

The political class have so wickedly descended on the state resources with their sharp axe and machete to share the common wealth of the people to themselves. Rather than build the country for the common good for all, they have continuously amassed personal wealth without blinking an eye. The country cannot continue to serve this privileged class. Nigerians must rise up and disallow the country from dwindling and sloping into anarchy. The political class are the number one enemies of this country, they are worse than the terrorist and bandits. They are buccaneers.

Some months ago, all members of the NASS were given brand new SUVs that cost billions of dollars. Mr. President built and furnished the residence of the Vice President with an amount that is mind boggling. Mr. President bought and refurbished a jet worth billions of dollars. That of the ministers and other aides have not been disclosed. While all these were going on, the Presidency is not disturbed by the crumbling economy, dilapidated infrastructures and severe hunger in the land.

What the NASS members alone go home with every month is staggering. Nigeria has 1459 Lawmakers at the state and federal level. About 42 federal ministers, several SSAs, SAs, PAs, Chairs and DGs of Parastatals. 36 State Governors, State Lawmakers, Commissioners, SAs, PAs, Chairs and DGs of state owned institutions. Their salaries, allowances and others gulp several billions. Nigerians are asking questions? All the money pumped into the maintenance of these huge number of NASS members and other officials of government are enough to fix the ruined sectors of the economy and its social infrastructures.

The Nigerian masses are not happy over the stupendous spending while the power sector for instance suffer disrepair. As at today, many parts of Nigeria are in darkness. Many countries of the world do not operate national grid because it is cumbersome to manage. They rather operate regional, state or community grid for efficiency. No railway. Why would a country like Nigeria not have an effective rail system? It was a matter of war for Nigerian government to agree to pay its civil servants the #70,000 minimum wage. But speed was used to finance the building and furnishing of the VP’s residence and, the purchase of presidential jet for Mr. President. Of course, civil society groups, journalists and citizens came hard on Mr. President for showing gross insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians at this excruciating moment.

Nigeria is often described as a kleptocracy (government of thieves) by some foreign, local journalists, social and political activists. Very embarrassing! This is because most of our political leaders siphon loads of the country’s resources into their local and foreign accounts. The monumental corruption and financial indiscipline amongst Nigerian leaders is leading the country to the abyss. It is this financial scandal that has made it impossible for the government to meet its obligations to the people of this great country.

Nigerian leaders do not owe the citizens any responsibility. They have personalized leadership and made politics cash and carry business. Elections over the years are bought and sold openly with no sanction from authorities with the power to check such wrong doing. The democracy that cost and maimed lives have been destroyed by the men in power today. Our leaders care less about the millions of our people who go hungry daily.

This set of leaders are not bothered about the shattered humanity. They destroyed hopes and planted stunted lives. Nigerians live like slaves and refugees in their own country. Life in Nigeria has become worthless that, majority of citizens are interested in travelling out of the country in search of greener pastures, it doesn’t matter where and how the menial job may be.

As it is today, the country is now in serious debt. The states owe about #4.2 trillion while, the FG owe as much as #66.9 trillion. As usual, our government did not borrow to service the critical sectors of the economy but to oil their pockets thereby, jeopardizing the country’s economy. It is appalling the way both elected and appointed public officials handle the country. Our main capital projects and infrastructure suffer backwardness and neglect as a result of lack of investment of the borrowed resources into the key sectors of our economy.

Absolutely no country in the world can develop in such atmosphere. While other countries are improving their economy and advancing in technology, Nigeria reigns supreme in corruption, fraud, terrorism, banditry and political malfeasance. It is painful that countries like Malaysia, Singapore, India, are all attaining greater heights in organization, science, agriculture, engineering, medicine, technology, etc., Nigeria, the so called giant of Africa suffers backwardness and underdevelopment.

Nigeria has become a dumping ground of all sorts. Nigeria is a place where all manner of goods, including used panties and bra. New or old, original, fake or expired goods are dumped for our purchase and use. Nigeria is the number one country in the world with the largest number of generator sets. We have been christened ‘generator country’ by even our sub-regional neighbours. This is how bad it is!

May it not be said that, in the hands of these set of leaders, democracy died in Nigeria.

God bless Nigeria!

Uzodinma Nwaogbe

