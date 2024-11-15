Edo State Bleeds: The Grim Reality Of Cult-Related Killings

In recent weeks, Edo State has been plunged into a terrifying atmosphere of fear and anguish as the once peaceful state witnesses a surge in brutal killings linked to cult-related activities. In what can only be described as a reign of terror, innocent lives have been caught in the crossfire of gang rivalries, leaving families devastated, communities shaken, and a trail of bloodshed that is fast becoming the norm in a state that was once known for its vibrant culture and rich heritage.

The alarming spate of cult-related killings has spiraled out of control, leaving Edo State residents questioning their safety. The once-bustling streets of Benin City and other areas are now shrouded in fear, with residents retreating to the safety of their homes before nightfall. Those who dare to venture out after dark do so at their own peril, as clashes between rival cult groups have transformed the state’s streets into battlegrounds.

What began as secret associations in higher institutions has metastasized into full-blown criminal enterprises, with cult groups now operating openly and violently in our communities. It is no longer a campus problem; it has spilled into the streets, markets, and even schools, dragging Edo State into a deep abyss.

The horror stories are unending: young men hacked to death in broad daylight, bodies found in gutters with terrifying signs of torture, and innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire. These cultists are no longer just fighting for dominance but have become merchants of death, wielding guns, machetes, and other lethal weapons with impunity. The constant fear and tension this has brought upon Edo residents is palpable, as many have now learned to avoid certain areas, especially after dusk.

Given the situation, not a few people are wagging their tongues as they ask, “Where Are the Authorities?” In fact, the answer to the foregoing question cannot be farfetched as Senator Monday Okpebholo, Edo State Governor, has ordered the Commissioner of Police to halt the violent cult clashes in the State.

In a press statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Fred Itua, the Governor says he would not tolerate any form of cultism in the state.

“As the Governor of Edo State, cultism cannot be allowed here. We must end it very fast too. “I have ordered the Commissioner of Police to halt the madness within 48 hours. All those involved in the killings should be stopped. “Some associations that are causing trouble in the State, especially in Benin City, cannot be allowed to operate here. They all remain banned, and the Commissioner of Police must ensure that his men carry out this instruction by giving teeth to this ban.

“Edo must be safe. That was one of my key priorities during the campaigns, and I plan to ensure that we restore it at all costs. We will not fold our arms and allow them to create unnecessary tension,” he said.

The Governor also ordered the Commissioner of Police in the State to instruct officers and men across the various formations to immediately swing into action and halt the unnecessary bloodbath.

The cries of Edo State citizens have largely fallen on deaf ears. They watch in disbelief as young lives are snuffed out, and communities torn apart by violence, while government officials continue to make promises that have not translated into tangible action. The security forces, it seems, have not fully grasped the urgency of the situation. But as the blood flows, the people grow more desperate for answers and a genuine commitment to restoring peace.

The toll on Edo State’s social fabric cannot be overstated. Businesses are closing down earlier than usual, parents are afraid to send their children to school, and the state economy is starting to feel the pinch of this widespread insecurity. The youth, who are supposed to be the hope of the future, are being lured into cultism, not necessarily for ideological reasons, but as a way to find a sense of belonging in a society that has failed to provide them with opportunities.

The state government, alongside security agencies, must take decisive action. It is not enough to issue statements condemning the killings. What is needed is a clear, strategic, and sustained plan to dismantle these cult networks. This must include intelligence gathering, community engagement, and the rehabilitation of vulnerable youth who may be drawn into these groups due to economic hardship and peer pressure.

However, beyond government intervention, there is a need for community involvement. Traditional rulers, community leaders, and religious institutions have a role to play in reclaiming their neighborhoods. The silence of those in power, coupled with the lack of outrage from the general public, has created an enabling environment for these cultists to thrive. Given the danger which the insurgence of cultists portends in the state, it is expedient for everyone to rise to the occasion, demand justice for victims, and pressure the authorities to act swiftly before Edo State completely descends into anarchy.

The current situation is a reflection of deeper societal issues that must be collectively addressed: unemployment, lack of education, and the erosion of moral values. Without tackling these root causes, any attempt to stem the tide of cultism in Edo State will be like cutting off the branches of a poisonous tree while leaving its roots intact.

Without a doubt, Edo State stands at a crossroads, and the path that is chosen now will determine the future of generations to come. Edolites; whether at home or in diaspora cannot afford to sit back and watch as cultists continue to destroy lives and communities. The time for action is now, before more innocent lives are lost to this senseless violence.

The citizens of Edo State deserve to live in peace, free from the terror of cult-related violence. The government, security agencies, and every concerned stakeholder must wake up to their responsibilities. We cannot afford to turn a blind eye or let fear paralyze us into inaction. The blood of those slain cries out for justice, and it is up to all of us to answer that call.

Let us reclaim Edo State from the grip of cultists and return it to the land of peace, prosperity, and hope that it once was.

