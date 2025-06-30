Tinubu, Saint Lucia’s PM Forge Closer Ties, Pledge Diplomatic Relations

President Bola Tinubu and Saint Lucian Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre have agreed to establish formal diplomatic ties between Nigeria and Saint Lucia, marking a new chapter in Africa-Caribbean relations.

The agreement was reached during Tinubu’s courtesy visit to the Prime Minister’s official residence in Castries, part of his ongoing state visit to the Caribbean nation.

Tinubu described the meeting as a step toward building a “bridge between Africa and the Caribbean,” aimed at boosting cooperation in trade, investment, education, culture, and consular services.

He emphasized the historical and cultural bonds between both regions, calling Saint Lucians “valued friends and brothers.”

“Our two nations are bound by history, culture, and common aspirations,” Tinubu said. “We’re determined to nurture and expand this relationship.”

Tinubu also pledged support for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) on global issues such as climate change, disaster response, and development financing.

Prime Minister Pierre welcomed the collaboration, noting longstanding ties with Nigeria, including the contribution of Saint Lucian Sir Darnley Alexander as Nigeria’s Chief Justice in the 1970s.

“There’s real optimism about the future of our relationship,” Pierre said.

He outlined areas for partnership, including tourism, agriculture, culture, health, and education, and praised Nigeria’s global standing in higher education and entertainment.

He highlighted Saint Lucia’s vision for at least one university graduate per household and expressed interest in people-to-people exchanges, especially in the arts and cultural sectors.

Pierre reaffirmed Saint Lucia’s push to deepen ties with Africa, stressing the urgency for Global South nations to forge stronger bonds amid growing uncertainty in international relations.

Tinubu also met with Governor-General Cyril Charles, where both leaders explored collaboration through the Commonwealth, especially on climate change, trade, and economic development.