Nigerian Medical Student Meets Tinubu in Saint Lucia, Calls Moment ‘Inspiring’

Bob Chikwem Amadi, a Nigerian medical student at the American International University in Saint Lucia, described meeting President Bola Tinubu and Lucian Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre as “inspiring.”

Amadi, who also works part-time with a local catering and entertainment firm, was on duty during Tinubu’s courtesy visit to Pierre’s official residence. Upon learning that Amadi was Nigerian, the Prime Minister introduced him to President Tinubu.

The President paused to chat briefly with Amadi, asking about his background and wishing him success in his studies. Amadi later joined both leaders for a group photograph.

“A truly inspiring moment,” said Amadi, a Rivers State native who has lived in Saint Lucia for a decade. “This island is calm, beautiful, and shares cultural ties with Nigeria.”

Having completed his basic medical studies, Amadi is now preparing for clinical training.