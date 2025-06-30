Shettima Reaffirms Nigeria’s Climate Leadership in Africa

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed Nigeria’s leadership role in Africa’s climate fight during a state visit to Ethiopia, where he joined Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to launch the Green Legacy Initiative (GLI) in Addis Ababa on Friday.

Shettima praised Ethiopia’s reforestation efforts and said Nigeria is planning to plant 20 billion trees starting next rainy season building on its own ambitious climate agenda under President Bola Tinubu.

“Ethiopia and Nigeria are Africa’s most populous nations. We hold the largest stake in the continent’s future and face the highest cost of inaction,” Shettima said at the launch, emphasizing Africa-focused, practical climate action.

He stressed Nigeria is not just a participant but a key driver of climate solutions on the continent. “We are prepared to play our part to keep Africa green,” he said.

The visit included a tour of Ethiopia’s agricultural and industrial facilities, with Shettima drawing insights to support President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Stops included Adama Dairy Farms, Luke Avocado Nursery, and Shera Dibandiba Mojo Family Integrated Farm, as both nations explored closer ties in agri-business and green development.

Back home, Nigeria is executing several landmark environmental projects:

Great Green Wall: restoring over 386 miles of degraded northern land.

Lake Chad Recharge Project: reviving the shrinking lake to support 30 million people.

Clean Energy Transition: $10 billion invested to generate 30% of energy from renewables by 2030.

Afforestation Drive: planting 100 million trees annually to fight carbon emissions and restore ecosystems.

Nigeria’s bold climate moves are inspiring others. Rwanda is replicating the afforestation push, Ghana is adopting its clean energy blueprint, and South Africa and Ethiopia are looking to collaborate further on green initiatives.

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister praised Nigeria’s presence at the GLI launch, saying it gives “impetus to the programme by creating awareness and constructive alliance.”

With Shettima on the frontlines and Tinubu’s administration driving ambitious reforms, Nigeria is solidifying its role as Africa’s climate champion.