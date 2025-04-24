Kunle Afod Breaks Silence on Nollywood Sex-for-Roles Allegations

Veteran Nollywood actor and director Kunle Afod has stirred controversy with his comments regarding ongoing allegations of sexual exploitation in the Nigerian film industry, Nollywood.

In a recent interview on Nollywood on Radio, Afod challenged the validity and scope of the accusations, urging for specificity and emphasizing personal agency and talent as the true determinants of success.

Responding to growing public discourse around sexual misconduct in the entertainment space, Afod dismissed blanket claims of widespread abuse, calling them harmful to the industry’s reputation.

“If someone claims they were raped in the industry, let them name who did it,” he said. “Don’t just throw accusations around that stain the entire industry. Bring names. Bring proof.”

Afod’s remarks have drawn both criticism and support. While some see his call for concrete evidence as a necessary step toward accountability, others believe his statements risk trivializing the serious issue of exploitation, particularly in an industry long criticized for its power dynamics.

In the interview, Afod compared romantic propositions in Nollywood to those in other professions, suggesting that such interactions are often consensual and not unique to the film industry.

“We are adults. There is consent,” he said. “If you attend school, they will likely ask you out. If you are a nurse, doctors might ask you out. If you are a banker, your client might ask you out. It’s the same thing. It’s not a Nollywood problem; it’s life.”

Afod further implied that many aspiring actors and actresses utilize their personal assets to secure opportunities.

“Without talent, even selling your body won’t get you far,” he said. “Your talent will always be ahead in everything. If you are not good and you sell your body, you are just wasting your time. But if you are good and you refuse to compromise, your talent will still put you on that spot.”

The actor also encouraged young creatives to empower themselves by producing their content.

“Let everybody have their own money and produce their own movies. That’s Nigerian style. Everybody can produce movies,” he added.

However, some rights activists have expressed concern that Afod’s framing of the issue may inadvertently silence victims or deter them from coming forward, especially in a culture where naming abusers can invite backlash or career risk.

Still, Afod remains firm, stating: “Accountability must start with facts, not hearsay.”