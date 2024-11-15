Bluesky Surpasses 1 Million New Users in 24 Hours  

Bluesky recorded a remarkable surge in user sign-ups, gaining over 1 million new users within a single day.

This milestone propelled the platform’s total user base past 16 million, marking a period of rapid growth for the decentralized social network.

The uptick coincided with Instagram’s Threads seeing a steady stream of users, with over 15 million sign-ups this month alone.

Bluesky, however, faced brief technical disruptions as users experienced service downtime.

The issue stemmed from a cable fault with one of the platform’s ISPs, compounded by other network challenges.

Recent global events, including the U.S. presidential election and regulatory issues on rival platforms, have contributed to Bluesky’s rising popularity.

Following the election results, the platform saw a significant spike in registrations, with over a million new users joining in just one week.

Bluesky’s growth also earned it the top spot on the U.S. App Store’s free apps chart, surpassing competitors like ChatGPT and Threads.

Despite its smaller size compared to Threads and X, Bluesky boasts higher user engagement, with a substantial portion of its user base actively posting content.

The platform recently secured $15 million in Series A funding and plans to introduce subscription-based services, signaling a strong focus on future development.