The Sad Story of Northern Nigeria

It was a region blessed with honest and sincere leaders that had the safety and welfare of the people at heart, and, were determined to serve with passion.

It was a united region that stood against odds of disunity and underdevelopment. It was a region that proudly supported the economy of Nigeria to flourish with its agricultural and mineral resources. It was a region that prided in discipline and sincere fear of God piloted by patriots and nationalists the likes Sir Ahmadu Bello (Sardaunan Sokoto), Michael Audu Buba (Wazirin Shendam), Zanna Bukar Dipcharima, Aliyu Makaman Bida, Ali Akilu, Salihu Gonto (Turakin Wase), Solomon Lar (Walin Langtang), Patrick Dokotri, Sunday Awoniyi (Aro Mopa of Kabba), etc.

Northern Nigeria till date stands out as a region with vast potentials, with rich history, abundant resources, disciplined and organized people, yet, it remains unfortunately and inexplicably trapped in a cycle of calamities, man- made disasters and economic stagnation.

For over 40 years, the region has been a glaring symbol of abject poverty, illiteracy, hunger, squalor and economic stagnation artificially created by greedy and gluttonous indigenes of the region on the corridor of power and those captains of industry.

From ethno-religious crisis-insurgency-banditry, and now the alarming emergence of another killer group Lakaruwa. The region has now become synonymous with sufferings and spate of violence.

The disturbing question on state of affairs bedeviling the region is why the hitherto peaceful and vibrant region? Why does the northern region, once a symbol of grandeur continue to suffer in the name of political gain, extremism and total abandonment by those concerned?

At the harsh of this reality, lies the bitter truth: The region’s leadership is solely responsible for its problems. Time and again, the region’s leaders prefer to have political power for selfish interest against the welfare of the people.

They have woefully failed to build infrastructure, strengthen the economy, improve agriculture as the mainstay of the people, and provide qualitative education necessary for the region’s advancement.

But instead, the gluttons and senseless leaders have sacrificed their impoverished people for short-term political advantage, often at the cost of the region’s future. It is a brutal irony and satanic in all ramifications: Northern leaders have held the levers of power in Nigeria continuously for decades from independence that include; Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa (1960-1965), Gen. Yakubu Gowon (1966-1975), Gen. Murtala Muhammed (1975), Shehu Shagari (1979-1983), Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (1983-1985), Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (1985-1992), Gen. Sani Abacha (1993-1998), Gen. AbdulSalam Abubakar (1998-1999), Umaru Musa Yar Adu’a (2007-2009) and Muhammadu Buhari (2015-2023), but in return, the region has witnessed little to no significant development apart from escalating poverty and idleness. What has the political power brought to the region apart from hate and ridicule from the other regions?

The answer sadly, is almost nothing of value worth a mention to the benefit of the people. Instead of the power mongers to make maximum use of the political leverage at their disposal to secure prosperity for the people, they choose to allow poverty, violence, ignorance and idleness to fester while hoarding legitimate and illegitimate wealth in their possession.

The sudden eruption of ethno-religious crisis, insurgency, banditry and now extremist organizations like Lakaruwa, has been the direct result of decades of leadership failure and insincerity to proffering solution to the problems bedeviling the region. These terror groups thrive not just in the absence of state power, but in an environment where political elites, community and religious leaders ignore the cries of their people, turn deaf ears and blind eyes to their suffering and fueling a culture of extremism for political convenience and lust for power and illicit wealth.

It has been for too long that northern leaders have been playing an extremely dangerous game of political manipulation, either turning deaf ears and blind eyes to the sufferings of their people or actively fostering the conditions that breed extremism and ethno-religious upheavals for selfish interests, and in exchange for political and economic power to the detriment of peace and progress of the region. That cannot be excused for whatever reason. How can any sensible person in his right senses explain why innocent souls are sacrificed on the altar of political advantage by sponsored hooligans and vandals parading themselves as thugs or supporters even in the presence of security agents?

The bloodshed, displacement and destruction of properties that plagues the northern region are not just unfortunate accidents but the sad consequences of the selfishness, greed and shortsightedness of those either elected in to government or appointed to be in power.

But if one may ask, what is it about northern leadership that so often chooses to sacrifice its own people for a bowl of porridge? From ethno-religious crisis – insurgency’s reign of terror to the rise of banditry that has made life unbearable for the various communities, to the latest iteration of violent insurgency, the region’s masses always bear the brunt of political decisions made from far from their artificially created suffering. And that is for what reason? For a fleeting sense of power or for the interests of a selected few greedy persons? That amounts to an unforgivable and unforgettable offence.

Why is it that the north is always the playground for extremist ideologies not the other regions? Why must the north always bear the cost of violent ideologies that only serve selfish and greedy ambitions of those who masquerade to represent the region at the highest level of governance? What are those representatives of the 19 northern states in the executive, legislature and the judiciary doing to salvage the region from total collapse? What are those northern captains of industry doing towards alleviating the sufferings of the people? I don’t mean distributing small bags of rice as palliative or cartons of sphagetti or noddles etc as a rescue effort. I mean a workable blue-print that would salvage the region from economic quandary and insecurity.

Honestly, it is time to ask: When does sincere northern leadership if any ready to prioritize its people over political games? When do they intend to step up and build a future for their region if they are at all interested in the sustainability of the region?

Northern leaders are fully aware of the fact that life is a vanity upon vanity. All that you labour, or steal and accumulate and hoard will eventually be left behind. Power, wealth and influence are fleeting. What remains is the legacy you leave behind. And how will you be remembered? Will history be harsh on you as a man who sacrificed the lives of several people for selfish interest and lust for illicit wealth accumulation and power or as leaders who failed woefully to protect and defend the interests of their people in the face of dire consequences artificially created? Or as leaders who mortgaged their comfort for the service of the people?

Law of retribution is real. The day of reckoning will surely come. One cannot escape the truth of his failures forever. The people are always there to remember. The impoverished will echo through the annals of history, and whether good or bad, one will be judged by the choices he made in time of power and affluence.

The pathetic situation at hand cannot continue. The people of the north have suffered enough. It is time for a real radical change from the old order. A change that redefines what leadership means to a northerner and to Nigerians.

Political power must no longer be used or tolerated as a tool for personal aggrandizement and ego making, but as a means to build a better future for all. Northern Region deserves leaders who will prioritize education, agriculture, security, health and opportunity. It deserves a federal government that sees its people as partners in the journey to progress—-not as expandable pawns in a game of political chess. How can that be, realized in 2027 if the north fails to rally support for its own sincere, tested and credible aspirants for peanuts?

No region in Nigeria is indispensable. The north is not a sacrificial lamb nor should it ever be. Every citizen of Nigeria is a stakeholder in its future no matter the societal status. Every region, every person, every community has a critical role to play for its sustenance and progress. The north cannot afford to be left out as an abandoned or discarded orphan any longer.

At this point, may I appeal to the likes of Atiku Abubakar, Capt. Wada, Governors Bala Muhammed, Ahmadu Fintiri and Babagana Zulum, Ahmadu Adamu Mu’azu (former PDP national chairman), Mahmoud Yayale Ahmed, Senators Abdullahi Adamu, Dino Melaye, Tanko Almakura, Ibrahim Shekarau, AbdulAzeez Yari, Abdul Ahmed Ningi, Abubakar Maikafi, Ali Ndume, David Mark, Tunde Ogbeha, Ibrahim Bomoi, Hon. Aliyu Muktar Betara, Hon. Muhammed Garba Gololo, Hon. Bappa Aliyu Misau, Governor Caleb Mutfwang, Emmanuel Magnin, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, Muhammed A. Abubakar SAN, Aminu Dantata, Abdul Samad Ishaku Rabi’u, Malam Adamu Adamu, Barr Ibrahim Babale, Nasiru El-Rufa’i, Barr James Ngilari, Sen. A’isha Binani, Sen. Sani Yerima Bakura, Gen. Jeremiah Useni, Damishi Sango, Barr Ibrahim Zailani, Prof Dimis Mailafiya, Dr Yusufu Maina Bukar, Ahmed Ibrahim Dandija, Aliko Muhammed, Prof Armaya’u Bichi, Prof Sama’ila Ningi, Dr Musa Babayo, Prof Gani, Prof Umar Pate, Sanusi Mato, Dr Cletus Akwaya, Hajia Ladi Nimlan, Jack Tilley Gyado, Naja’atu Muhammed, MD Abubakar, Justices Lawal Uwais, Sidi Bage, Alooma Muktar, Fati Abubakar, Zainab Bulkachuwa and few others of northern extraction to form a formidable team to proffer solutions to the lingering challenges bedeviling the north before we are all consumed.

Northern leaders who are watching the region with admiration but profusely bleeding, and fail to proffer solution, it is time for accountability. This life is fleeting. No amount of political or diabolical power or wealth will endure beyond the grave. What matters is the legacy bequeathed.

Should northerners and other Nigerians remember those leaders as men who served the personal interests of few dependants, or as leaders who stood firmly with their people, worked for their advancement, and brought the real positive change required?

The ‘orphaned’ north has the potentials to regain its lost status with the right leadership. Northerners are resilient and full of potentials that can build a future for all Nigerians. Northern Nigeria’s future does not have to be one of despair. Northern leaders have to change their attitudes for the good of the region or we should all wait for the worst from the look of things.

The game is on play and we are foolishly and cowardly watching how we are shortchanged and marginalized in an administration we labored to install with over 63 percent of the total votes cast in the 2023 presidential election. What an absurdity!

Muhammad is a commentator on national issues

