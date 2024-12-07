South Korean President Yoon Survives Impeachment Vote, Apologizes for Martial Law

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol narrowly avoided impeachment on Saturday, December 7, after most lawmakers from his conservative People Power Party (PPP) boycotted a parliamentary vote.

The impeachment motion followed President Yoon’s controversial declaration of martial law earlier in the week, which he reversed after six hours due to public outrage.

On Tuesday, December 3, President Yoon declared martial law late, citing threats from “North Korean communist forces” and “anti-state elements.”

The order granted emergency powers to the military, including the deployment of special forces and helicopters around the National Assembly.

However, the move caused an immediate nationwide protest and criticism from both the opposition and members of his own party.

Yoon later apologized in a televised statement on Saturday morning, saying, “The declaration of this martial law was made out of my desperation. But in the course of its implementation, it caused anxiety and inconveniences to the public. I feel very sorry and truly apologize to the people.”

The impeachment motion, led by the opposition Democratic Party, required two-thirds of the 300-member National Assembly to pass, meaning 200 votes.

Opposition parties held 192 seats, but they needed at least eight PPP members to join their cause.

Thousands of protesters gathered outside the National Assembly in Seoul, waving banners and chanting slogans for Yoon’s resignation.

On the day of the vote, nearly all PPP lawmakers walked out of the chamber, leaving the opposition unable to meet the threshold.

Only three PPP lawmakers participated in the vote, prompting Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung to express disappointment. “The greatest risk facing South Korea right now is the very existence of the president,” Lee stated.

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik called the outcome “very regrettable,” saying, “The failure to hold a qualified vote on this matter means we were not even able to exercise the democratic procedure of deciding on a critical national issue.”

While Yoon remains in office, his leadership is under scrutiny, with polls showing a majority of South Koreans supporting his impeachment.

The opposition is expected to submit another impeachment motion when a new parliamentary session begins next Wednesday.

The situation has raised concerns among international allies like the United States and Japan.

Should impeachment proceedings eventually succeed, Yoon’s powers would be suspended until a Constitutional Court trial determines whether he should be removed from office.

Ultimately, this has been a critical phase in South Korea’s democracy, with Speaker Woo noting the world’s attention. “This is an embarrassing moment for our democracy,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...