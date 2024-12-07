LASG Moves to Avert Building Collapse

Speaking at the Y2024 Stakeholder Forum on Materials Testing Processes organised by the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory (LSMTL), in partnership with the Association of Real Estate Developers of Lagos State (AREDOLS), held in Ebute- Metta, the General Manager of LSMTL, Engr. Olayinka Abdul emphasised the critical role of partnerships with industry leaders in maintaining the highest standards of quality assurance.

She implored policymakers and industry professionals to collaborate on frameworks that prioritise public safety while fostering innovation and investment.

“The Real Estate sector serves as a significant driver of economic growth, and there is a shared responsibility to ensure the structural safety of all buildings across the State”, Abdul said.

While highlighting the challenges of ensuring structural integrity to buildings, Abdul identified bureaucratic bottlenecks and the prevalence of substandard materials as significant barriers, advocating for streamlined regulatory processes and improved communication between regulatory bodies and developers to address such barriers.

“The Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory is committed to ensuring quality assurance through scientifically grounded materials testing processes, for mediocrity that compromises safety will no longer be tolerated”, she affirmed.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Association of Real Estate Developers of Lagos State (AREDOLS) Chief Bashiru Lawal urged members to strictly adhere to regulations governing the use of quality building materials, adding that compliance is essential to safeguarding lives, investments, and property.

“Substandard materials compromise structural integrity, leading to preventable incidents such as building collapses and loss of life. By prioritizing the use of quality materials, we ensure the safety and sustainability of our projects”, he informed.

Delivering a keynote address, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Vasons Concept Consultants Limited, Engr. Victor O. Oyenuga highlighted common errors in construction practices.

He noted improper mixing of cement, granite and water as another common error, explaining that excessive water in the mixture weakens its strength and durability. “A weak mix can cause cracks, structural collapse, or accelerated wear and tear over time”, Oyenuga informed.

To address these challenges, he urged builders to follow established guidelines for concrete mixing ratios and recommended regular training programmes for site workers to ensure compliance with technical standards.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of Certificates of Completion to participants.