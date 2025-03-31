The Pressure of Signing Out and the Costly Obsession with Graduation Spectacle

Graduation should be a time of pride, reflection, and celebration, a moment to honor years of hard work. Yet, in many Nigerian universities, the tradition of “signing out” has taken on a different meaning. What was once a simple farewell to student life has become a spectacle of wealth, status, and social validation, often leaving behind anxiety, financial strain, and misplaced priorities. For many students, particularly those from modest backgrounds, the pressure to participate in lavish celebrations is not just overwhelming it is crushing.

At institutions like Benue State University and Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, the disparity is glaring. While wealthier students can easily afford extravagant outfits, professional photo shoots, and after-parties, their less privileged peers are left scrambling to keep up. Some go to heartbreaking lengths engaging in transactional sex, indebting themselves, or coercing struggling parents into making impossible financial sacrifices all to ensure they are not excluded from the grand display. In this frenzy, even marriage proposals have become part of the spectacle. Some young men choose this moment to propose to their girlfriends, believing that sealing their academic journey with an engagement adds to the day’s significance. But not all these proposals end in joy; some are met with rejection, turning what should be a celebratory moment into one of public embarrassment and emotional devastation.

Parents, too, are drawn into this exhausting cycle. Many, already battling economic hardship, feel compelled to meet the unrealistic expectations placed on them. Some take out loans, sell personal belongings, or drain their savings just to fund their children’s “signing out” experience. The financial and emotional toll is immense, yet few dare to question why such pressure exists in the first place.

At the heart of this phenomenon lies a deeper societal crisis one that glorifies appearances over substance. Social media has amplified this obsession, creating an environment where success is measured not by knowledge or integrity, but by curated images of luxury and celebration. The need to perform prosperity, to craft a picture-perfect narrative, fuels an endless cycle of insecurity, consumerism, and financial recklessness.

But what happens to those who refuse to play this game? The students who graduate with dignity but without the means for an extravagant send-off? The message society sends them is loud and clear: without visible markers of success, their achievements somehow mean less. This toxic mindset not only distorts self-worth but deepens economic and social inequalities, pushing many into unnecessary debt and emotional distress.

It is time to rethink what it means to celebrate success. Universities, educators, and policymakers must take the lead in shifting the focus back to the true essence of graduation a moment of transition, growth, and future possibilities. More affordable and inclusive ways to mark the occasion should be encouraged, ensuring that no student is made to feel inadequate because of financial limitations.

Parents must also resist the urge to conform to these exaggerated expectations. The best gift they can give their children is not a lavish party but financial stability, wisdom, and a sense of self-worth that is not tied to material display. And students themselves must begin to challenge these harmful norms. True success is not measured by how extravagant a send-off is, but by the impact one goes on to make in the world.

As a society, we must ask ourselves: What are we teaching our young people? That their worth is determined by their ability to project affluence? Or that character, intellect, and resilience are the true markers of success? The answer to this question will shape the future of Nigeria.

Aondona Aker Tarnogo

Stephanie Shaakaa

Makurdi,

Benue State.