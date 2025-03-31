Million to Billion Dollar Interpretation Contest Between Muslims and non-Muslims

In these troubled times, this is arguably one contest that can help bring much needed peace and other blessings to the world, through mindset uplifting. You can call it discovery or rediscovery of what is better than gold, diamond, the oil wells, etc. It is a contest to help improve the Character of Muslims and non-Muslims. If the Controversial Quhr-aahn helped raise the Character of Arabs+ (Muslims) by 50%, this is the contest that can eliminate or reduce the controversies of the Quhr-aahn and raise human character to a much higher percentage.

The contest will have national and international versions. All contests must have rules that each nation may choose differently, and learning from different nations should help us make the final worldwide contest much better than the Super Bowl, the World Cup Soccer/football, and even the religious festivals. As the originator of the idea, I will suggest the basic rules and your national committees will work from those bases. The target of the contest is clearly Character upliftment, even from a secular perspective. So the financial rewards are just crucial smart initiatives that will attract even atheists and atheist leaning countries to join us.

Ch.103 is primarily known as Time (ahl- Asr) and it reads:

0. In the name of God, the Gracious, the Merciful.

1. By the Time.

2. The human being is in loss.

3. Except those who believe, and do good works, and exhort each other to truth, and exhort each other to patience.

Well! I think many atheists, Christians, Jews, Hindus, etc can relate to these smart verses, which I consider the thesis of the Quhr-aahn, and the chapter many Muslims sadly disrespect, but our task is to help Muslims and non-muslims start to understand these verses, then perhaps much more people will start to respect it lot more. Like interpreting secular constitutions or laws, which are often different and debatable, our interpretations of these short verses will be different. However, when we present our written records (interpretations) and shortly debate our reasons, even some honest contestants will submit to the winner(s).

The contest task: When I call it the Thesis of the Quhr-aahn, it means the thousands of verses of the Quhr-aahn essentially came from these three verses. Think of it as God, ‘Satan’ , or xyz Angel wrote these three to four verses, and ask the Angels to write the rest of the Quhr-aahn. Feel free to argue against those deductions as an example, but I am asking you to write 12 to 100 or upto 400 instructable short verses or statements from those verses or life to help humankind.

I called it the chapter that is bigger than the so-called five pillars of Islam, but since the task (contest) is a minimum of 12 and maximum of 100/400, then feel free to write the five pillars, but you must add at least seven instructive statements you value… which Christians may write the ten commandments, but what else helped you or could help humankind? The Secular minded person can argue ‘free speech’ as more important than fasting Ramadan or going to mecca, if s/he puts it at number one, what will s/he put at number twelve; but the term ‘exhort each other to truth’ clearly includes free speech, so how comes the Arab+ leaning countries do not have free speech culture? Well, you keep approaching them from a ‘democracy’ perspective, but this contest may bring free speech and a lot more beyond the Islamic leaning countries.

The National contest in every country is suggested to take place on the last Sunday of May, 2025, to avoid cheating between countries… The public will vote based on the videos on a known website, then the Judges will also vote a week or two after, then the top three in every country will be set for the worldwide contest, to help more than Olympics did since its inception. Well, world contests are often ‘fun’ related, but this national and international contest are primarily for learning, but secondarily for fun+. So how can each country make it as edutainment may vary. As a contestant, you can recite the chapter in a mind blowing way, make a song of or out of it in any language, but the best of Judges will likely be more concerned with what you wrote, your top 12… Beside each contestant choosing differently for their up to fifteen minutes presentation video+, the national committee of Senegal may convince singer Youssou Ndure to perform on that day, to help raise funds or greater: to help raise interest in this unprecedented contest.

The international version is suggested to take place on the last Sunday of June 2025, in the Gambia, Senegal, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, u.s, Russia, Turkey, or xyz. Since the originator of the idea is Jarga Kebba Gigo, a Gambian. It makes sense to honor Tiny Gambia on the world stage again. However, if the president of the Gambia is slow in showing interest or cannot guarantee security, then which countries should compete? Will Senegal guarantee protecting the rights of contestants to even criticise Islam, Christianity, democracy, Capitalism, etc in their presentations? If some fear Saudi Arabia hosting the final one, can diplomatic passports and immunity be guaranteed to the participants through the u.s+?

The Financial Awards and Fund Raising methods: our preferred Target is to give one million dollars to the ultimate winner in every country; half a million to second prize; hundred thousand dollars for third prize; and each country may decide other minor rewards based on merits. If someone took 18th position, but cited a statement so eloquently than the top three, can we give such a thousand dollars and use their wisdom to win beyond the world prize(s)? In a nutshell, it will be ideal for every country to have at least two million dollars reserved for awards and the cost of running the contest.

Fundraising should arguably be easy. The idea is much bigger than building Mosques and Churches, so will king Salman or MBS sponsor 300 million to one or two billion dollars for this marvelous contest. There are roughly about 300 countries, so if a rich state or billionaire can offer one million dollars to each country with reasonable conditions, it will raise interest. Since we may or may not be able to convince MBS to re-direct the funds for the ‘rejected ‘ Mosques for Burkina Faso or from the 500 billion dollars he reportedly pledged for u.s investment, or Trump boosting, then ask but do not wait for MBS. You can appeal to your respective presidents, but a much lower than president can make it happen in the Gambia. For example, if President Faye of Senegal appeals publicly or privately calls few respectable folks about the contest, Youssou Ndure and many others can realize it in Senegal and beyond. How about a much smaller and poorer country like the Gambia? Well, if President Barrow calls twenty African+ leaders about it and they each call MBS about it, then expect submission and enough money. Similarly, if President Barrow calls a few rich and/influential Gambians, Muhammad Jah, and many Gambians will compete to be leading the contest preparations.

Muhammed Jah of the Gambia owns Qcell, so crowd funding such events can be very easy with the right pitch. Recommend an amount like D300 ($6) as minimum as charity or possible return in what ways? We know average Gambians will donate to quranic recitations, give to praise singers, marabouts, etc so showing them how this contest may transform their lives and mindsets can have it going on? How many Gambians in the diaspora can donate a lot more than $10 or $100+ to such a contest if they are convinced in how it will greatly help right here on earth and beyond? Suppose we raised 4 to 10 million dollars, the award at the national level should not change. The extra money should partially go towards the international contest and building high end universities in and beyond the Gambia, as ‘smart’ Muslims like Captain Traore may be highly welcome. So 2 to xyz millions from poor and small Gambia, but hundred million or more from Nigeria and how many countries can amount to billions.

Now if we raise ten or more billions of dollars for the final contest, then what do we do with that money? Again, the suggested amount of one billion dollars for the number one winner is to attract millionaires and even billionaires to join the contest. Second place half a billion; third place can get a hundred million dollars, then a few other million dollars each to a few based on merits. Well that is just under 2 billion dollars, so how many high end universities can we build with that money? Well, I told you this contest is about learning more than money and this contest is to outperform all other forms of previous contests? How many universities were built by proceeds from the Olympics, Super Bowl, and your questionable recitation contests, from Gambia to Saudi Arabia? I also mean, you simultaneously pitch it to politicians, rich folks, influential people, etc.

The difference:

1. Your other Quhr-aahnic contests were largely based on sweet voices and minor interpretation of ‘lower’ chapters. Ours is primarily based on learning, contrasting wisdom, and the entertainment aspect is secondary.

2. Your contests never or hardly included other faiths. Ours can include even atheists.

3. Your other contests were limited, not open as we plan; anyone can join under reasonable conditions.

Discouragement tactics: Once we mention million dollar or more as reward, then too many people may join and we know very few people have a good shot of winning. Also judging becomes too difficult. So different countries have to shoot for different measures of finding the best. Even this week, the Gambia or xyz national committee for the contest can start accepting registration.

1. Every Mosque/Church can name three contestants and pay only $100 for poor Gambia or $1000 for Nigeria or Saudi. Your mosque has 100 or more people, let each pay one to two dollars to run a local contest on the second Sunday of April or when. Only those who contribute can vote or is there a rich person at the mosque who can pay and decide which three to represent?

2. Your Mosque/Church did not choose you and you are very confident of yourself, then pay one or two hundred dollars as an ‘independent’ candidate. If one thousand register as such, it amounts to how much?

Similar tactics can be used in the worldwide version. Every country can name three representatives and pay how much per country? If you were among the top hundred winners, can we task you to pay how much and be part of the final contestants? Although you can present a different top twelve from the national contest, if you learn or “cheat’ from others, cite it as I changed my 11 and 12, and why yours is much better now?

Hanging in the Mosques: Many Mosques have the so-called 99 names of Allah, or hadiths based prayers for mercies. Again, you may not have to take that down, but can you imagine how each mosque may hang what are the top twelve character uplifting statements? How many will learn from such? We can tolerate differences, but when you study what the top three winners or top hundred winners wrote as interpretation of what is guided, then you deduce from different folks?

Limiting the words, but reasonably: Every contestant/ country must know the importance of summary, but also explaining. So feel free to write a hundred pages, but we will likely focus only on the top twelve and give you only 15 minutes on national TV, but you can upload the rest on social media. Once the local and national ones take place, then one to three formats will emerge as most preferred. I do not condone disqualifying people because they choose lengthy explanations. So I recommend a summary of 12 bullet points that can be read in about 3 minutes, then use the rest of your time on explaining why yours is best or showing how your opponents are mistaken in a reserved 5 minutes. Should everyone be able to vote or only those who donate? Again, each country will decide that, and the votes of the judges will carry how much weight versus the populace? Should we borrow from soccer, let referees (judges) be from different countries and take what oath? Should you just vote for your relative, mosque, or country, remember : [Quran 4:135] “O you who believe! Stand firmly for justice, as witnesses to God, even if against yourselves, or your parents, or your relatives. Whether one is rich or poor, God takes care of both. So do not follow your [raw] desires, lest you swerve. If you deviate, or turn away—then God is Aware of what you do. “

Mosque Management tips:

Recently, one of my brothers/cousins, mr. Amadou Gigo built a mosque and named it after my late father, Alhagie Essa Gigo. As I meditate on how to advise my brother, God showed me I need to make it public, so that others may benefit, unless my love is limited. This is precisely why I am submitting the picture of that Mosque, with the pictures of our Dad, my brother and myself as potential photo of the article. It was later, God re-inspired the need to re-pitch the importance of ch.103 as a contest. Evidently, since I like the chapter so much, I made that part higher priority and the Mosque management tips as secondary.

1. Respect time on Sermon: Every Mosque should state what time sermon starts on friday and when actual prayer starts. The sick and those who consider the sermon less important can choose to come about five minutes before prayers. Almost everyone can agree long sermons may affect the old and the sick. If the Imams seem to lean on questionable hadiths than Quhr-aahn in their sermons, then you have a right to avoid such sermons and/or Mosques. Hello Angels, which Pastors, Imams, and Djs respect time best or are their ‘efforts diverse’, followed by excuses and refusing to employ ch.103 on words and beyond? We know tolerance with a limit. So if prayer time says 2pm, then let a clock be facing the Imam while he gives sermon; at 2.01, try to wrap it up; at 2.05, let good people stand up as culture in the spirit of ch.103. Seeing many stand-up, every Friday, will hint them to respect time…

2. Do not allow dirty folks inside a mosque. Better you spare time to shower. Also Everyone can put clean clothes in a bag, then put it over your work clothes, or pray independently. You should not make others clothes dirty, or you get sins between creatures. If the Imam or Mosque builder refuse to make and enforce rules, then should they share the sins? Even children should be trained on the importance of cleanliness and the dangers of sins between creatures. Your dirty feet on a clean carpet is unacceptable, or why ablution exists? Hello God or Angels: how are the mosques versus churches on cleanliness, including toilets?

3. Advise sick people with transferable diseases to stay away from the Mosque or earn sins between creatures. Many Imams enjoy reminding the hadiths of ‘garlic smelling mouth’ in the mosque. I rather have someone smelling garlic for under five minutes than someone to give me flu or much worse, to suffer for days or weeks? When I mention sick people on item one, I am referring to someone with something like arthritis, non communicable diseases.

4. Let a percentage of donated money be dedicated to the Imam with a cap, then you may give a bonus at the end of the year. A cleaner and running cost of the mosque matters. When poor people ask for help, let a committee decide how much to help. Just because you are rich does not mean you ignore the importance of having a donation box and asking people to help maintain the mosque+. Systems matter more than persons. If you die, systems can continue, but do not leave a burden on others or make others say ‘only the rich’ in our mosque should fund the maintenance aspects.

I am slightly tired and the contest will hopefully help resolve such issues. Few days ago, I went to a funeral and they were terribly late on the announced burial time. So many things occur at the Mosque, not just prayers. We should avoid sins between creatures every where, but more so at Mosques+. People even steal shoes at the mosques, so if I win the billion dollar award, I promise to open a camera factory. A percentage will be dedicated to cameras for all mosques+, but will body cameras help force better character beyond Mosques?

By drawing four columns: 1. Faith, 2. Good deeds, 3. Exhort each other to truth, 4. Exhort each other to patience… You will need at least 3 instructive deductions per column and that makes it 12 as minimum. So your national committee may say 3 to 25 statements per column, or 3 to 100/400 statements from the columns or whole chapter. Considering some people can write thousand forms or examples of good deeds, then putting a cap may help in a contest. However, understanding if people know and respect enough good deeds, then little or easy aspects of ‘exhorting each other to truth and patience’ means paradise on earth. Almost Everyone does good deeds, but what are good deeds? Certainly not 3 to 5 things. This article is published on the last Sunday of march to give time for sensitization, committee setups, announcements, etc. So last Sunday of May for the national contest and last Sunday of June for the worldwide contest is great. It means you and I to ascertain every ambassador towards presidents, major media houses, top business folks, top religious folks, etc should know about it within hours, not days.

I pray to the Lord of achievements to help realize this contest and make it great for every trying soul. May God bless us a lot more through Showlove Trinity: Let’s learn, let’s work, let’s have fun.

By Jarga Kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn