Diamond Platnumz Lands in Lagos for Star-Studded Wedding of Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. Tanzanian music star Diamond Platnumz has arrived in Lagos to attend the much-anticipated wedding of Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo, and fellow Tanzanian singer Juma Jux. The event, taking place today, April 17, 2025, has generated significant buzz on social media. Diamond Platnumz shared clips of his journey, including his private jet flight and his arrival in Lagos, where Juma Jux warmly received him amidst a flurry of paparazzi. Meanwhile, Iyabo Ojo turned heads at the ceremony, stunning in a vibrant green, gold, and brown lace gown with intricate beading and a bold metallic green gele. Her elegant ensemble, accessorized with gold jewelry and a colorful purse, perfectly captured the spirit and grandeur of the day. As the celebrations begin, fans and celebrities alike eagerly follow this glamorous union.

2. Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has urged President Bola Tinubu to suspend his trip to France and return to Nigeria urgently to address the worsening security crisis, particularly in Plateau and Benue states. Obi criticized the President’s absence stating over 150 Nigerians have died in the past two weeks due to insecurity in Plateau, Zamfara, and pipeline explosions in the Niger Delta.

He called Nigeria a “troubled company,” and likened Tinubu to a CEO retreating abroad while his nation bleeds. Obi had recently visited Plateau and condemned the attacks as senseless. Meanwhile, Tinubu expressed sorrow over the killings in a statement, urging the maintenance of peace and unity. Plateau Governor Caleb Mutfwang apologized to affected communities, admitting government failure in preventing the recent attack that claimed 51 lives.

3. Fresh protests erupted in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, April 16, as the Rivers Women Unite Prayer Group demanded an end to President Bola Tinubu’s state of emergency and the reinstatement of suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara. They also called for the removal of Police Commissioner Olugbenga Adepoju, accusing him of harassing peaceful protesters while protecting pro-government thugs. The women condemned the appointment of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.) as Sole Administrator, calling it unconstitutional and harmful to democracy and the state’s economy.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee summoned Ibas to appear in Abuja on Thursday, April 17, to explain the situation in Rivers State. His media aide confirmed he would attend and is working on the 2025 budget. Ibas also denied rumors that he summoned Fubara and his deputy for a meeting, urging the public to disregard fake news spreading online.

4. Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has praised a Lagos High Court ruling that declared his removal in January to be illegal, unconstitutional, and null and void. Justice Yetunde Pinheiro ruled on Wednesday, April 17, 2025, that Obasa’s ousting—while he was on an official trip to the U.S.—was invalid, along with all decisions made during the January 13 session.

Obasa, who filed suit on February 12, argued that the Assembly was in recess and that no authority had been delegated in his absence. He hailed the ruling as a victory for the Assembly and democratic process, urging colleagues to move forward in peace and unity for the good of Lagos and Nigeria.

5. Starting May 5, 2025, WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business will no longer be accessible on certain older smartphones as Meta phases out support for outdated devices to improve security and performance. This change will primarily affect users with phones that are over a decade old. On the Apple side, WhatsApp will stop working on iPhones running iOS versions earlier than 15.1, including the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus, all of which are limited to iOS 12.5.7. Earlier in the year, on January 1, 2025, WhatsApp also discontinued support for Android devices running KitKat (version 4.4) or earlier versions.

Affected Android models include Samsung Galaxy S3, Note 2, Ace 3, S4 Mini; Motorola Moto G (1st Gen), Moto E (2014), Razr HD; HTC One X, One X+, Desire 500 and 601; LG Optimus G, G2 Mini, L90, Nexus 4; and Sony Xperia Z, SP, T, and V. Users with these devices are advised to upgrade to newer models that support current operating systems if they wish to continue using WhatsApp.

6. Arsenal have secured a place in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals after a dominant 5-1 aggregate win over Real Madrid. Despite an early penalty miss, Bukayo Saka scored the opener, and Gabriel Martinelli sealed the win with a late goal in the second leg. Now set to face Paris Saint-Germain, the Gunners have a key advantage: they have had rest. Their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace was moved forward due to Palace’s FA Cup semi-final, meaning Arsenal will go into the first leg with nearly a whole week of preparation and minimal fixture congestion.

In contrast, PSG face a tight schedule, playing three matches in six days before visiting the Emirates. Arsenal fans will hope this extra rest helps Mikel Arteta’s side take control of the semi-final tie. The first leg is expected to be a high-stakes encounter, especially with Arsenal’s confidence soaring after knocking out Madrid.