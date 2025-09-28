TeenEagle Winner Nafisa Abdullahi Launches “Speak English” Campaign in Northern Schools

In an effort to improve education in Northern Nigeria, TeenEagle3 English Language Global Finals champion, Nafisa Abdullahi Aminu, has launched a new campaign promoting the use of English as the main language in schools.

The initiative, called “Always Speak English: No More Vernacular in Schools,” was unveiled during a visit by the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and Zenith Bank to Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC), Abuja, where Nafisa is currently a student.

Speaking at the event on Saturday, Nafisa said English should be seen as more than just a school subject.

“English is a gateway. Fluency opens doors to higher education, international resources, and global opportunities. But poor English skills can block those doors and limit chances in exams, research, and global engagements,” she explained.

Her campaign is part of a wider platform she created, “English Language for Peace and Development,” which aims to improve literacy, boost academic performance, support peacebuilding, and expand opportunities for young people in Northern Nigeria.

Nafisa thanked the ACF and Zenith Bank for their support, describing their recognition as a strong commitment to youth development and education.

She also called on Northern leaders to work more closely with schools like NTIC, which she praised for combining strong academics with character building.

The ACF pledged its full support for her campaign, noting that it aligns with its mission of promoting education and peace in the region.