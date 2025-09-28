A homily by Fr. Justine John Dyikuk, delivered at the 36th priestly anniversary of Very Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Ray Ikpa at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Moodiesburn, Motherwell Diocese, Scotland, UK.

I first encountered Fr. Emmanuel Ray Ikpa in 1991 when he was working at St. John Vianney Minor Seminary, Barkin Ladi, Plateau State, north-central Nigeria. He quickly became someone we admired for his neatness, charm, and good sense of humour. Please don’t bother asking how old I was back then! The following year, he became my parish priest at what was then Holy Cross Parish in Pankshin, which has since been elevated to a Cathedral.

Our paths crossed again in 2003, when I was assigned to pastoral work at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Azare, Bauchi State, northeastern Nigeria. Those three months with him as a seminarian were remarkable—he had the air of an American priest living in Nigeria, often teasing us with stories about the constant electricity in the US and the wonders of Hollywood. The stewards and I secretly nick-named him “US.” I never imagined that 22 years down the line, we would reunite in the land of fish and chips, which we’ve both enjoyed, especially since we share the same birthday. It really shows that God works in mysterious ways.

We gather to celebrate Fr. Ikpa’s Mass of Thanksgiving for his calling to the priesthood. We congratulate him for dedicating his life to the salvation of souls. This highlights the truth that “The Priest Is Not His Own.” As noted in John Paul II’s Pastores Dabo Vobis number 5, priests are called from specific contexts to serve the Gospel of Christ. Archbishop Fulton Sheen’s book, “The Priest Is Not His Own,” emphasises the unique nature of Christ’s priesthood, where the priest and the victim are united, as represented by the Cross. He identifies three priest-victims: (1) Abel – blood sacrifice, (2) Abraham – voluntary sacrifice, (3) Melchizedek – sacramental sacrifice. St. Pio exemplified this in his life and ministry by bearing the stigmata. In like manner, Fr. Ray has faithfully shared this sacramental sacrifice across Nigeria, the US, and now Scotland.

The book reveals that, like Christ in the Eucharist, we are called to offer ourselves as victims to give life to others. Just as Christ was recognised in the breaking of the bread (Cf. Luke 24:35), we must also be willing to be broken and made a victim to make Him known (Cf. Rom 12:1). Fr. Ikpa has shared in this ministerial priesthood for 36 years. Archbishop Sheen emphasises that a priest’s holiness contributes to the holiness of the faithful, and the sanctity of the Christian community, in turn, helps to make the priest holy, which is why we must pray for more faithful labourers.

We are grateful to those who shaped your ministry: your family, the people of God in your home parish in Jos Archdiocese and the Diocese of Otukpo, Archbishop Gabriel Gonsum Ganaka, who ordained you, and Archbishop Ignatius of Abuja, whom you served as Chancellor for 15 years. Notably, Archbishop Matthew Ishaya Audu, who allowed you to serve overseas, and bishop Joseph Toal, who out of is magnanimity accepted you in the Diocese of Motherwell. A special thank you to the beloved parishioners of St. Patrick’s Strathaven where he first served and now, St. Michael’s Moodiesburn for looking after Fr. Ikpa. He looks well fed and happy. Like the gospel suggests, you have indeed proven that you are the brothers and sisters of Jesus by being kind and generous to the priest of God.

I encourage the celebrant to reflect on these words: “Every high priest is selected from among the people to represent them before God… No one assumes this honour without being called by God” (Hebrews 5:1-4). As an elder statesman in the Church, mentor the young and stay focused on your heavenly goal. As you lift the chalice, let Our Lady accompany you in prayer to reflect on the mystery of the Lord’s Cross. May the Mother of priests guide you in upholding the dignity of the Catholic priesthood. Congratulations to Father Ikpa and his classmate, Very Rev. Fr. Dr. Peter Uche. Ad multos annos!