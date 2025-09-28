spot_img
September 28, 2025 - 7:41 AM

Boko Haram’s Ambush on Pulka–Kirawa Road Claims CJTF Member, Destroys Six Vehicles

— By: Hassan Haruna

At least one member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) was killed and several motorists injured after Boko Haram insurgents ambushed travelers along the Pulka–Kirawa road in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.
The attack, which occurred around 3:00 p.m. on Friday, also saw six vehicles including two Volkswagen Golf cars, a bus, and three trucks set ablaze. Some passengers managed to escape into the bush, while others remain missing.
Confirming the incident on Saturday, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, who represents Borno South, condemned the attack and called on military authorities to urgently deploy troops to Kirawa and surrounding communities that share borders with Cameroon.
He lamented that since Boko Haram fighters overran a Cameroonian military base in Kirawa last month, the area has been left without any military presence.
 Local hunters, vigilantes, and CJTF members, he said, are overstretched and unable to provide adequate protection.
“It is very disheartening that I received a distress call that Boko Haram terrorists laid an ambush on motorists yesterday,” Ndume said. “Unfortunately, one of our brave CJTF members was killed, several others injured, and many passengers are still missing. At least six vehicles were set ablaze.”
The senator commiserated with the family of the deceased CJTF member, prayed for the recovery of the injured, and appealed for urgent military deployment. “Even a platoon will make a difference. My people are living in constant fear since the withdrawal of Cameroonian troops last month,” he added.
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
