Taraba: APC Chieftain Denies Knowledge of Gov. Kefas Decamping to APC

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Taraba State, Chief David Sabo Kente, has said that he has no knowledge of Governor Abu Kefas’ decamping to the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC.

He disclosed this during a telephone interview with journalists in Jalingo.

Kente described the claims as baseless and harmful to his political reputation, stressing that he has had no communication with Governor Kefas regarding any defection plans.

He dismissed widespread rumours suggesting he is behind alleged efforts to facilitate the defection of Governor Agbu Kefas of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP to the All Progressive Congress APC.

“As I speak to you, the governor has not told me that he wants to move to the APC,” Kente said.

“Virtually all the APC members have isolated me over the past two years, and they’ve even rejected offers from the national government that were meant for me.”

According to him, the persistent speculation has further eroded his influence within the party, with some members accusing him of secretly negotiating the governor’s move.

“They have further damaged my political programmes by alleging that I masterminded the governor’s plans to join the APC.

Chief Kente, who hails from the same local government area as Governor Kefas, emphasised that neither he nor other key political figures from Southern Taraba have been consulted about any such defection.

“Just like you’re hearing it as a rumour, that’s how we, his close associates in the APC, are also hearing it,” he said, citing a conversation with Senator Joel Danlami Ikenya, who also denied any knowledge of the alleged move.

Kente, who had previously declared he would not contest against Governor Kefas out of respect, hinted that the shifting political landscape may lead him to reconsider his position.

“Dynamics are changing, and when dynamics change, decisions also change,” he remarked.

On his past contributions to the APC, Kente recalled the role he and Senator Ikenya played in establishing the party’s presence in Southern Taraba in 2016.

He also highlighted the cultural expectations within the Jukun community, where mutual respect and open consultation are highly valued.

“In our culture, our brother should have told us if he is thinking of joining our party. But right now, all we know are rumours,” he said.

He concluded by urging APC members to ignore the speculation and stop attributing the alleged defection plot to him.

“If the governor is indeed considering coming to the APC, it is without our knowledge or involvement,” he added.

Kente who is a former gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress APC in Taraba State, hinted that he is under immense pressure from various groups in the State and may be compelled to contest the governorship election in 2027 to salvage the State from bad governance.

Kente also, a former director of finance in the National Assembly, said that he went out of his way to support the present governor of the State Dr Agbu Kefas to win elections in 2023 despite being in the opposition party.

He however lamented that the government has failed in its first two years in office and has grossly undermined his efforts and sacrifices.