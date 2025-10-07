spot_img
NSCDC Intercepts Trailer Loaded with Stolen NNPCL Pipes in Adamawa

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Adamawa State map

The Adamawa State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has intercepted a trailer carrying stolen pipes belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

According to the Command’s spokesperson, DSC Amidu Baba, on Tuesday, five suspects were arrested with 204 iron pipes in their possession.

Suspects

He stated that the suspects were apprehended on September 30, 2025, along the Jalingo–Numan Road while transporting the pipes to Yobe State.

The pipes were hidden under bags of chaff inside the trailer to conceal the theft before NSCDC operatives stopped the vehicle.

Baba added that the suspects and the recovered items are now in custody, and further investigations are ongoing.

Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
