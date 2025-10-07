spot_img
October 7, 2025

Governor Eno Inspects Model Secondary School Project in Nsit Ubium

Community
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

Governor Umo Eno Inspects Model Secondary School Project in Nsit Ubium
Governor Eno

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has inspected the ongoing construction of a model secondary school at Ikot Akpan Abia Ubium in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area, describing it as one of the flagship projects under his administration’s ARISE Agenda aimed at transforming education across the state.

In a statement posted on his official X handle, Governor Eno said the model school is designed to set a new standard for secondary education in Akwa Ibom, integrating modern learning facilities with community development objectives.

According to the Governor, the school is the first of three model institutions, one in each senatorial district, and will feature state-of-the-art classrooms, ICT and technical laboratories, hostels, a library, sporting facilities, and a multi-purpose hall.

Governor Eno emphasized that the project goes beyond education, noting that such initiatives also stimulate local economies, create employment opportunities, and foster development in rural communities.

“Beyond education, projects like this stimulate our local economy, create employment opportunities, and bring development to our communities. We’re not just building schools; we’re building the future of Akwa Ibom,” he stated.

The ARISE Agenda, which stands for Agricultural Revolution, Rural Development, Infrastructure Maintenance, Security Management, and Educational Advancement, remains a cornerstone of the Eno administration’s policy direction, with education positioned as a key driver of sustainable growth and human capital development in the state.

Harry Kane Targets Ballon d’Or Glory as His Red-Hot Bayern Munich Form Continues
Taraba: APC Chieftain Denies Knowledge of Gov. Kefas Decamping to APC
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Latest News

