Tacha Opens Up- Why She Relocated to the UK and What Influencing Really Costs

Former Big Brother Naija star Tacha Akide, famously known as Tacha, has opened up about her recent move to the United Kingdom.

The reality TV star, who has been a dominant force in the Nigerian entertainment and influencing industry, shared her reasons during a chat with British media personality Madame Joyce.

Tacha explained her decision to relocate, saying, “I moved to the UK because I’ve conquered the Nigerian market.”

But don’t get it twisted she’s not cutting ties with her Nigerian roots. “Relocating doesn’t mean I’m done with Nigerian deals. If the offer is good, why not?” she added with a smile.

Tacha didn’t hold back as she shed light on the struggles behind the glamorous world of Nigerian influencing. “It looks so beautiful on the outside,” she revealed, “but behind the scenes, it’s a different story. The money isn’t great.”

She broke it down, saying, “Imagine being offered ₦6 million about $3,000 for a six-month deal to post just two videos a month.

Back in 2019, after Big Brother Naija, it made sense. At least you could book a flight ticket with it. But now? $3,000 barely covers anything.”

Tacha highlighted the rising cost of maintaining an influencer lifestyle. “₦6 million might sound good in naira, but when you convert it to dollars, factor in traveling abroad, and the expenses to stay camera-ready, there’s practically nothing left,” she said, keeping it real.

Her move is a bold step towards expanding her brand beyond borders, and if anyone can do it, it’s Tacha!

