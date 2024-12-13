WhatsApp Adds New Features for Group Video Calls

WhatsApp has introduced a series of new video call updates, aiming to improve user experience just in time for the holidays.

The new features allow users to select specific individuals within a group for video calls, avoiding unnecessary interruptions.

This update provides more control for users who want to connect with only a few people in a group chat, especially when not everyone is available.

Additionally, the messaging app has enhanced video call quality across both mobile and desktop platforms, offering clearer resolution for one-on-one and group calls.

The desktop app also gets a redesigned call tab, making it easier to start calls, create call links, and dial numbers directly.

Along with these improvements, WhatsApp is introducing fun new video call effects, including playful features like puppy ears and underwater scenes.

These updates follow previous improvements such as supporting up to 32 participants, speaker spotlight for large calls, and the ability to share screens with audio.

These changes make WhatsApp increasingly viable for work-related video calls as well, complementing its growing use in professional environments.

