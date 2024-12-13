Two Bandits Killed While Testing Explosives in Zamfara State

Two suspected bandits were killed while attempting to test Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) at a camp linked to the notorious extremist leader Bello Turji in Zamfara State on Friday.

According to intelligence reports, the incident happened in Barikin Daji Village and Dan Bagudu Hills, both located in the Talata Mafara Local Government Area.

The explosion occurred under the supervision of Dogo Auta, a key associate of Turji. The group had recently received a shipment of weapons, ammunition, and materials for making explosives.

These supplies, reportedly transported by camels, were intended to intensify attacks as directed by Turji.

The blast caused panic in nearby communities, including Garin Gwale Village, forcing many residents to flee their homes.

Experts have raised concerns about the increasing use of IEDs by extremist groups in northwest Nigeria to target both military facilities and civilians.

They warn that access to explosives, often sourced from illegal mining activities in the region, could further escalate attacks by bandits and terrorists.

