T-Mobile Hit by Cyberattack Amid Rising Threats to Telecom Sector

T-Mobile has confirmed its involvement in a global wave of cyberattacks aimed at telecom companies in the U.S. and abroad, which have escalated over recent months.

While the company has assured customers that their systems and data remain largely unaffected by the breach, it has refrained from commenting on whether customer data was accessed during the attack.

The attack is believed to be linked to a larger operation by the Chinese hacker group Salt Typhoon.

This group has been targeting telecoms like AT&T, Verizon, and Lumen, as part of a campaign to infiltrate wiretap systems that are designed to give the U.S. government access to telecom data.

The purpose of these attacks seems to be espionage, with a specific focus on acquiring sensitive communications, including call records and text messages from high-profile American officials.

This is the latest in a series of breaches involving T-Mobile, which has faced multiple security incidents in recent years.

The company had previously experienced a significant breach in 2023, compromising the personal data of millions of customers.

