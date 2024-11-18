Bauchi State Governor Welcomes Finance Minister, Delegates to NACOFED 2024

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has welcomed the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Dr. Wale Edun, along with other distinguished delegates, to the National Council on Finance and Economic Development (NACOFED) 2024 conference hosted in Bauchi on Monday.

During a courtesy visit to the Executive Council Chamber at the Government House, Dr. Edun commended the state administration for creating a business-friendly environment through various development projects.

He noted that Bauchi’s progress reflects its commitment to driving economic growth and attracting investments.

Dr. Edun emphasized the importance of the conference, highlighting that the gathering of top financial experts in Bauchi provides a crucial platform to tackle pressing financial and macroeconomic challenges.

He reaffirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s dedication to addressing Nigeria’s economic issues and stressed the critical role of state governors in fostering sustainable development.

Governor Bala Mohammed expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for choosing Bauchi to host such a prestigious event.

He remarked that conferences like NACOFED not only deepen understanding of economic challenges but also position Bauchi as a key hub for investment and collaboration.

The Governor also commended Dr. Edun’s focus on resolving Nigeria’s economic problems, especially those impacting everyday citizens.

In his remarks, the Governor pointed out the paradox of Nigeria’s oil wealth existing alongside widespread poverty.

He urged the Federal Government to implement effective strategies to optimize the oil and gas sector for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“Our administration is committed to transparency, equity, and justice. We must work together federally and at the state level to ensure accountability and foster rapid socioeconomic development.

Partnerships and collaboration among stakeholders are essential to achieving these goals,” he said.

Governor Mohammed concluded by expressing confidence that the NACOFED 2024 conference will generate actionable insights to guide Nigeria toward a more inclusive and prosperous future.

He called for strengthened cooperation among all levels of government to achieve shared economic goals.

